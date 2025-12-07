Dropouts! Celebrities Who Never Graduated From High School — Including Hailey Bieber, Johnny Depp, Keanu Reeves and More

Article continues below advertisement

Al Pacino

Source: MEGA Al Pacino said he was 'not very good at school.'

Before he became one of the greatest actors in Hollywood, Al Pacino attended the High School of the Performing Arts as a teen. He dropped out of high school after 10th grade to work and pursue an acting career. "I wasn't focused on my classes. My mother had problems, and there was no money coming in," he told The Washington Post in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

Avril Lavigne

Source: MEGA Avril Lavigne released her debut album in 2002.

After signing her first record deal, Avril Lavigne left high school and moved from Canada to New York. In an episode of Private Sessions, the "When You're Gone" hitmaker shared, "It was awesome. I remember talking to my friends on the phone and they're, like, getting ready for exams and I'm like, 'Haha!' I was supposed to do homeschooling -- I had books -- but I didn't do it. So basically, I'm a high school dropout."

Article continues below advertisement

Gisele Bündchen

Source: MEGA Gisele Bündchen now has three kids.

Although she left high school at 14, Gisele Bündchen became one of the highest-paid models in the world after being scouted at a shopping mall in São Paolo, Brazil.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailey Bieber

Source: MEGA Hailey Bieber sustained a foot injury that caused her to quit her career as a professional ballet dancer.

In a viral Wall Street Journal interview, Hailey Bieber confirmed she did not complete high school because she "got lazy" in her senior year. "I wouldn't sit here and tell anybody to bet on that," she shared, later adding, "I'm really proud of myself that I have accomplished what I have without having finished high school." Still, the mom-of-one wishes she had finished it since she "was so close." "I think that's what it was too," she explained. "I was like a senior in high school, I was almost done, I got lazy and I was like, 'Why am I doing this? I have a job. I'm not gonna finish.' But I wish I did."

Article continues below advertisement

Harry Styles

Source: MEGA Harry Styles auditioned on 'The X Factor UK' in 2010.

Harry Styles was still in high school when he auditioned for The X Factor UK. Shortly after One Direction's career took off, he left school to focus on music.

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Swank

Source: MEGA Hilary Swank made her film debut in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer.'

Hilary Swank attended a high school in Washington but left at 16. "I'm not proud to say I'm a high school dropout. I'm not proud that that's something that happened, but it happened," she shared during an appearance on Today. "I think school is really, really important and we have an education problem in this country and it's a shame. It's a shame for any kid to feel hopeless about their future."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence now has two kids with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

According to Jennifer Lawrence, she did not get a high school diploma as she began pursuing an acting career at 14. "I dropped out of middle school. I don't technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated," Lawrence revealed in a 2018 interview, "I struggled through school, I never felt very smart."

Article continues below advertisement

Jessica Chastain

Source: MEGA Jessica Chastain has received various accolades since her debut.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

In 2015, Jessica Chastain revealed something people did not know about her — she dropped out of high school. "I was not a hard worker. [...] It wasn't that I just dropped out and never went back — at the end of the year I had too many absences to graduate," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Article continues below advertisement

John Travolta

Source: MEGA John Travolta joined the cast of 'Grease' when he was 23.

At 16, John Travolta left high school to join productions and become an actor. "Not too many of my friends identified with what I was doing," he said in a 1978 interview with The Phoenix. "I participated in football and basketball, and did what they were doing, but not many kids understood my going to acting studios at night."

Article continues below advertisement

Johnny Depp

Source: MEGA Johnny Depp initially focused on music before pursuing an acting career.

Johnny Depp stopped going to high school at 15 to follow his dreams of becoming a rock musician. His career eventually flourished, making him one of Hollywood's A-list actors.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Winslet

Source: MEGA Kate Winslet worked in a deli when she was a teen.

In a 2017 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Kate Winslet disclosed she left school at 16 to work at a delicatessen and save money "to get the train to London to go on auditions."

Article continues below advertisement

Keanu Reeves

Source: MEGA Keanu Reeves left school for various reasons.

John Wick star Keanu Reeves attended four different high schools before dropping out because he "did not fit in." "I had conflicts and run-ins with the staff. The principal and I didn't see eye-to-eye," he told Daily Mail in 2008. "I was one of those 'Why?' kids — I asked too many questions about everything. I couldn't stop even if it got me into trouble." Reeves was not pleased with his expulsion either. "It's a terrible letter to receive, saying you can't come back to school next year. Getting asked to leave was very upsetting," he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Rihanna

Source: MEGA Rihanna officially became a billionaire in 2021.

Rihanna did not get a high school diploma, but the "Umbrella" songstress is now a billionaire! "When I left Barbados, I didn't look back. I wanted to do what I had to do, even if it meant moving to America," she told Social Magazine in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Downey Jr.

Source: MEGA Robert Downey Jr. struggled with drugs and alcohol for years before getting clean because of his wife's ultimatum.

Robert Downey Jr. dropped out of Santa Monica High School in California when he was 16 to pursue his acting career full-time. The decision helped him become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Seth Rogen

Source: MEGA Seth Rogen made his acting debut on 'Freaks and Geeks.'