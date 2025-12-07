Dropouts! Celebrities Who Never Graduated From High School — Including Hailey Bieber, Johnny Depp, Keanu Reeves and More
Dec. 7 2025, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Al Pacino
Before he became one of the greatest actors in Hollywood, Al Pacino attended the High School of the Performing Arts as a teen. He dropped out of high school after 10th grade to work and pursue an acting career.
"I wasn't focused on my classes. My mother had problems, and there was no money coming in," he told The Washington Post in 2016.
Avril Lavigne
After signing her first record deal, Avril Lavigne left high school and moved from Canada to New York.
In an episode of Private Sessions, the "When You're Gone" hitmaker shared, "It was awesome. I remember talking to my friends on the phone and they're, like, getting ready for exams and I'm like, 'Haha!' I was supposed to do homeschooling -- I had books -- but I didn't do it. So basically, I'm a high school dropout."
Gisele Bündchen
Although she left high school at 14, Gisele Bündchen became one of the highest-paid models in the world after being scouted at a shopping mall in São Paolo, Brazil.
Hailey Bieber
In a viral Wall Street Journal interview, Hailey Bieber confirmed she did not complete high school because she "got lazy" in her senior year.
"I wouldn't sit here and tell anybody to bet on that," she shared, later adding, "I'm really proud of myself that I have accomplished what I have without having finished high school."
Still, the mom-of-one wishes she had finished it since she "was so close."
"I think that's what it was too," she explained. "I was like a senior in high school, I was almost done, I got lazy and I was like, 'Why am I doing this? I have a job. I'm not gonna finish.' But I wish I did."
Harry Styles
Harry Styles was still in high school when he auditioned for The X Factor UK. Shortly after One Direction's career took off, he left school to focus on music.
Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank attended a high school in Washington but left at 16.
"I'm not proud to say I'm a high school dropout. I'm not proud that that's something that happened, but it happened," she shared during an appearance on Today. "I think school is really, really important and we have an education problem in this country and it's a shame. It's a shame for any kid to feel hopeless about their future."
Jennifer Lawrence
According to Jennifer Lawrence, she did not get a high school diploma as she began pursuing an acting career at 14.
"I dropped out of middle school. I don't technically have a GED or a diploma. I am self-educated," Lawrence revealed in a 2018 interview, "I struggled through school, I never felt very smart."
Jessica Chastain
In 2015, Jessica Chastain revealed something people did not know about her — she dropped out of high school.
"I was not a hard worker. [...] It wasn't that I just dropped out and never went back — at the end of the year I had too many absences to graduate," she told Entertainment Weekly.
John Travolta
At 16, John Travolta left high school to join productions and become an actor.
"Not too many of my friends identified with what I was doing," he said in a 1978 interview with The Phoenix. "I participated in football and basketball, and did what they were doing, but not many kids understood my going to acting studios at night."
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp stopped going to high school at 15 to follow his dreams of becoming a rock musician. His career eventually flourished, making him one of Hollywood's A-list actors.
Kate Winslet
In a 2017 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Kate Winslet disclosed she left school at 16 to work at a delicatessen and save money "to get the train to London to go on auditions."
Keanu Reeves
John Wick star Keanu Reeves attended four different high schools before dropping out because he "did not fit in."
"I had conflicts and run-ins with the staff. The principal and I didn't see eye-to-eye," he told Daily Mail in 2008. "I was one of those 'Why?' kids — I asked too many questions about everything. I couldn't stop even if it got me into trouble."
Reeves was not pleased with his expulsion either. "It's a terrible letter to receive, saying you can't come back to school next year. Getting asked to leave was very upsetting," he said.
Rihanna
Rihanna did not get a high school diploma, but the "Umbrella" songstress is now a billionaire!
"When I left Barbados, I didn't look back. I wanted to do what I had to do, even if it meant moving to America," she told Social Magazine in 2014.
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. dropped out of Santa Monica High School in California when he was 16 to pursue his acting career full-time. The decision helped him become one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood.
Seth Rogen
Seth Rogen dropped out of high school to film Freaks and Geeks, which opened the door to more projects for the comedian.
"We were writing a script all throughout high school," he told CNN in 2013. "I probably worked harder than most people who were just doing high school stuff, honestly. I did stand-up comedy all throughout high school. I think, honestly, if you have a career in mind that isn't academically oriented, then high school is probably not going to lead you to what you want to be."