Article continues below advertisement
High School Dropouts Who Scored Big: Katy Perry, Johnny Depp and More

Dropping out of high school usually does not bode well for future success — but here are 20 celebrities who prove it sometimes is the smart move!

July 5 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Chris Rock

Ruthlessly bullied at an all-white high school, Chris Rock dropped out but kept his sense of humor and produced the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris based on his past.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz abandoned Long Beach Polytechnic High after landing a modeling contract, then quickly starred with Jim Carrey in The Mask.

Charlize Theron

When other girls bullied her like a Monster, Charlize Theron pulled a Fast X one on them by dropping out and becoming an Oscar winner.

Matt Dillon

The Brat Packer's educational career was a real car CrashMatt Dillon ditched school to take acting jobs not once, but twice.

Whoopi Goldberg

Finding school too tough, Caryn Johnson dropped out, changed her name to Whoopi Goldberg, won an Oscar — and eventually discovered that she's dyslexic.

Jay-Z

Jay-Z had an "Empire State of Mind" to overcome his youth, which included dropping out of school and dealing drugs before cleaning up his act.

Demi Moore

If you think you don't have a Ghost of a chance of success after dropping out of school at age 16, just ask Demi Moore — her experience has real Substance.

Charlie Sheen

Mere weeks before his high school graduation, Charlie Sheen was expelled for low grades and poor attendance … yet he became a Major League star!

Robert Downey Jr.

Former child star Robert Downey Jr. ditched school at 16 and became an Iron Man strong enough to overcome addiction like a superhero.

Al Pacino

Al Pacino didn't have a whiff of luck in school due to bad grades, but he came out smelling like a rose with his Oscar for Scent of a Woman.

Katy Perry

At age 15, Katy Perry followed her Teenage Dream and left Santa Barbara's Dos Pueblos High to be a singer.

Mark Wahlberg

Leaving school due to substance abuse at a young age isn't the best path to success, but for the rapper turned actor turned producer Mark Wahlberg, it turned out just right.

Tom Cruise

Mission: Improbable: Tom Cruise was in school to become a priest, but he found a calling from a place a little lower than heaven… Hollywood.

Nicolas Cage

Leaving Beverly Hills High to pursue acting ended in Nicolas Cage's Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas.

Robert De Niro

Ditching high school at a young age to pursue an acting career was an offer The Godfather II Oscar winner Robert De Niro couldn't refuse.

Johnny Depp

Before it was a pirate's life for Johnny Depp, he left school at 15 to become a musician, get married and work odd jobs. He turned to acting after meeting Cage in Los Angeles.

Jessica Chastain

Too many absences left her unable to graduate, but Jessica Chastain was preparing for her Oscar-winning career — she was cutting class to read Shakespeare in her car.

Emma Stone

Two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone's super-good move was to leave school so she could take a role in 2007's Superbad.

John Travolta

Like a story out of Pulp Fiction, John Travolta junked high school so he could move to L.A. and become an actor… a very successful one, at that!

Michelle Williams

Five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams changed schools so often that she gave up to pursue acting — at least she decided to get a GED at her own pace.

