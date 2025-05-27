A Brush With Fame! Celebrities Who Are Also Artists
George W. Bush
The former commander in chief has painted world leaders and presidential pets. His book Portraits of Courage features 66 portraits and a four-panel mural of 98 men and women injured while serving in wars he oversaw.
"I think about them every day," said George W. Bush.
King Charles
He's not just a monarch! King Charles is also one of the U.K.'s best-selling living artists! He earns millions from prints of his watercolor landscapes, which all goes to charity.
Jane Seymour
The actress and jewelry designer used her time in quarantine to send her bright, bold pieces as cards to seniors in lockdown.
On what inspires her to paint, Jane Seymour told HuffPost, "I see potential paintings everywhere and everyday! I want to capture those moments and images that impact me emotionally and create a memory. Painting is very therapeutic too and once I start it's impossible to stop; I get lost in the process and go into another world."
Billy Dee Williams
Billy Dee Williams, otherwise known as Lando Calrissian from the original Star Wars trilogy, is an established painter with works in many notable corporate, private and public collections. He even has a self-portrait in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.
"I get up in the morning. I do my exercise on my bike. I hang out with my grandkids. I meet my friends in the restaurant during the afternoons and have nice lunches and things of that nature besides my painting, my drawing," he told People.
Pierce Brosnan
Painting is the 007 star's first love.
"I always set up a studio when I go on location," Pierce Brosnan said.
Lucy Liu
The Charlie's Angels star has been painting for many years, and in 2020, her works were displayed at the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville, Calif.
Lucy Liu said of her visual artwork, "My work will probably not be received well, until probably postmortem. Because they want to see me in this particular category and in that category only. And so it's a little bit of a struggle."
Christie Brinkley
Christie Brinkley painted an album cover for then-hubby Billy Joel and sometimes incorporates shells into her portraits (this one's of daughter Sailor).
Johnny Depp
In 2022, Johnny Depp staged his first formal art show, releasing 780 prints of his "Friends & Heroes" portraits featuring famous faces such as Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino and Keith Richards.
Sylvester Stallone
The Rocky superstar loves to paint in his off-hours.
Sylvester Stallone quipped, "I think I'm a much better painter than an actor."