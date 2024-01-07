Celine Dion 'Isn't Sitting Around Moping' Amid Stiff-Person Diagnosis: 'Her Resilience Is Remarkable'
Celine Dion isn’t letting her Stiff-Person syndrome diagnosis get her down!
According to a source, the singer has been trying to make the most of life despite the heartbreaking and difficult disorder.
“Everyone’s rallying round Celine. Her kids are front and center, helping with whatever she needs and spending time with her to keep her spirits up,” they said, mentioning her three sons, René-Charles, 24, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, whom she shared with late husband René Angélil.
Another insider revealed Dion’s sister Linda Dion recently moved in to help the “My Heart Will Go On” vocalist.
“Some days are harder than others,” the source noted. “But Celine’s being extremely positive.”
The insider also shared the celeb has been in constant contact with medical professionals and has underwent many physical therapy sessions.
“Celine isn’t sitting around moping, that will never be her style,” they continued. “She’s holding out hope that she’ll recover and even perform again. Her resilience is remarkable.”
As OK! previously reported, Celine revealed her Stiff-Person syndrome diagnosis via social media in December 2022.
According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Stiff-Person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that includes symptoms such as stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, as well as muscle spasms that may be triggered by noises, touch or emotional distress.
- Celine Dion Is 'Hoping for a Miracle' as She 'Dreams' of 'Getting Back on Stage' Amid Worsening Health Crisis: Source
- 'She's So Brave': Celine Dion 'Intends to Fight Stiff-Person Syndrome With Everything She's Got'
- Celine Dion Is 'Feeling Better' But 'Knows Her Limitations' Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle: Singer Has 'Good and Bad Days'
In an interview with the Daily Mail, Celine’s sister Claudette Dion spoke about the star's struggles.
"She's working hard, but she doesn't have control over her muscles," she told the news outlet in December 2023. "What breaks my heart is that she's always been disciplined. She's always worked hard."
"Our mother always told her, 'You're going to do it well, you're going to do it properly,'" Claudette added. "It's true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don't know."
"The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me," the sibling said. "Because it's [a] one out of a million case, the scientists haven't done that much research because it didn't affect that many people."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Claudette noted that many who struggle with the disease have "lost hope" because it "isn't that well known" — but fans are determined to keep the singer's spirits up.
"If only you knew the number of phone calls the Foundation gets about Celine!" she stated, referencing the family’s charity, Fondation Maman Dion. "People tell us they love her and they're praying for her. She gets so many messages, presents and blessed crucifixes."
Star reported on Celine's resilience.