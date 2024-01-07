Celine Dion 'Isn't Sitting Around Moping' Amid Stiff-Person Diagnosis: 'Her Resilience Is Remarkable'

“Everyone’s rallying round Celine. Her kids are front and center, helping with whatever she needs and spending time with her to keep her spirits up,” they said, mentioning her three sons, René-Charles, 24, and twins Eddy and Nelson, 13, whom she shared with late husband René Angélil.

Another insider revealed Dion’s sister Linda Dion recently moved in to help the “My Heart Will Go On” vocalist.