Celine Dion's Brave Battle: Singer 'Having Difficulty Walking' as She Deals With Neurological Disorder, Source Spills
Celine Dion returned to the silver screen for the first time in nearly a decade with a role in the recently released rom-com Love Again, but due to her struggles with stiff-person syndrome, she was unable to join her costars on the highly anticipated red carpet earlier this month.
"It’s been a difficult time for her," an insider spilled to a magazine. "She’s having difficulty walking and experiences periods of intense pain that come out of nowhere."
The movie's leads, Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, had nothing but good things to say when they talked about her absence on the red carpet.
"I wish her so much love and luck, and I know she wanted to be here, but I'm just so happy she's part of this movie," the Baywatch actress told a reporter. "She's such an integral part of it."
"She's just so talented in every realm, in every way. She's gracious. She's funny," Chopra, 40, added of the 55-year-old superstar. "She didn't need to, but she gave us so much of her time. She's just a wonderful, wonderful person."
Hueghan, 43, felt the same, sharing of his experience with the singer, "I mean, come on, you're working with Celine Dion. She's not only a cultural icon, a music icon, [but] she's really good and she's really funny."
As OK! reported, the mom-of-three already had to cancel her 2023 tour in the wake of the neurological disorder diagnosis, which she made public in December 2022. But despite telling fans that she hopes to be back on stage sooner rather than later, the aforementioned source claimed she may be biting off more than she can chew.
"She sees specialists like a neurologist, a holistic practitioner and occupational and physical therapists," said the insider. "Celine is keeping her condition private at the moment, but her life has changed drastically."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star magazine reported on Dion's health woes.