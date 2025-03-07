Celine Dion Looks Happy and Healthy as She Spends Time With Her Sons at TGL Golf Match: Photos
Celine Dion seems to be in a good place after suffering from a whirlwind of both emotions and symptoms amid her battle with stiff-person syndrome.
The famed singer looked happy and healthy while enjoying a day with her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy Angélil, 14, at Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL) event in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., earlier this week.
In a photo obtained by OK!, Dion was all smiles as she posed beside PGA TOUR Superstore President Jill Spiegel at a TGL match between Atlanta Drive GC vs. Jupiter Links GC on Tuesday, March 4, at SoFi Center.
The powerhouse vocalist also took to Instagram to share highlights of the fun-filled day — including a photo of her sons looking all grown up alongside the league's co-founder Tiger Woods and other individuals.
"Fore! ⛳️ Celine enjoyed an evening with family and friends checking out the new @tglgolf league earlier this week," the caption of Dion's upload — which also included a sweet throwback photo or her and Woods from over 20 years ago — read.
In addition to Woods, TGL was also founded by Rory McIlroy and Mike McCarley. The league combines traditional golf and simulated indoor golf in one.
While at the sporting event, Dion proved she's still got her show-stopping talent while breaking out into an impromptu performance of "My Heart Will Go On" during an interview ESPN's Marty Smith after the reporter asked which one of her songs best represents her golf game.
"Near... far... wherever you are, I believe that my ball will go on," Dion comedically sang while slightly switching up the lyrics to be on theme.
In the comments section of Dion's post, the "I'm Alive" singer's fans gushed over the five-time Grammy winner while appearing thrilled to see the 56-year-old doing well after she devastatingly had to cancel her tour and go on a break from touring after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in August 2022.
"You look so great ❤️❤️❤️❤️," an admirer wrote, as a second supporter admitted, "happy to see you healthy and happy, Celine! ❤️❤️❤️."
"I'm so happy to hear that Celine Dion is okay thank God!" a third fan noted, while a fourth follower added, "so wonderful to see you out and about!"
Hours after sharing photos from her time at the golf matchup in Florida, the Love Again actress was forced to take to Instagram on Friday, March 7, to address recent "AI-generated music" circulating around streaming services under the award-winning artist's name.
"It has come to our attention that unsanctioned, AI-generated music purporting to contain Celine Dion’s musical performances, and name and likeness, is currently circulating online and across various Digital Service Providers," a disclaimer shared to Dion's social media profile explained.
"Please be advised that these recordings are fake and not approved, and are not songs from her official discography," the message concluded.