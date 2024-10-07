Celine Dion Gets Soaked in Gatorade for Fun NFL Commercial as Singer Works on Her Comeback Amid Stiff-Person Syndrome: Watch
Celine Dion won't let her stiff-person syndrome keep her from having fun!
The singer starred in a new promo for Sunday Night Football that aired on Sunday, October 6, as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"I think my favorite thing about this game is its power to connect who we are to who we were, to prove our most powerful memories, our most enduring loves can stay with us forever," the mother-of-three, 56, shared in the video while wearing a shirt that commemorated the 1996 Super Bowl, which featured the two aforementioned teams.
"You know what I’m talking about, right?" the Grammy winner asked as her tune "All Coming Back to Me" began playing in the background.
"Sometimes, some nights, it all just comes back," Dion continued. "The love affair. Well, maybe not love the way I usually sing about it. But still… work with me here."
"I mean, when you touch me like this, when you hold me like that. It kind of fits, no?" she quipped of her own lyrics as footage from old Steelers vs Cowboys games flashed across the screen. "But really, what beautiful passion it produced, what painful heartbreak it revealed. So, so long ago."
"Like so many old flames, it always feels right when they're back together — don't you think?" the Canadian star added. "Like tonight, evoking the kind of magic they once produced. The Cowboys and the Steelers, a timeless classic on Sunday Night."
As a montage of people getting drenched in Gatorade played, two men poured buckets of orange Gatorade on the superstar, who smiled and pumped her fist in the air.
Fans loved the video, with one person commenting on YouTube, "What a great intro. The writing is so good, the song choice is perfect, and including all the historical footage really sets the stage for this matchup. And of course, seeing Celine!"
"So nice to see Celine again!!!" raved another individual.
Dion's NFL cameo comes a few months after she shocked the masses by singing Edith Piaf’s "L’Hymne à l’amour" at the closing ceremony for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
The "My Heart Will Go On" vocalist revealed her health diagnosis in 2022, which ultimately led to her having to press pausing on performing.
In a previous interview, Dion said the condition feels "like somebody’s strangling you. It’s like somebody’s pushing your larynx, pharynx, this way."
The rare neurological disorder also causes muscle spasms that can be "abdominal, can be in the spine, can be in the ribs."
Despite her hardships, a source said Dion is determined "to keep proving everyone wrong by performing again."
"That doesn’t mean she’s out of the woods or over this horrible disease, there’s still a long road ahead," the insider explained. "She will need to keep fighting every day towards her healing, but she’s not giving up and intends to keep fighting and setting a positive example for her fans and for anyone battling this disease."