Celine Dion Is 'Determined' to Perform Again After Paris Comeback: 'She’s Not Giving Up'

A photo of Celine Dion.
Source: MEGA

Celine Dion's performances will go on!

By:

Aug. 10 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Celine Dion didn’t give up then — and she’s not giving up now.

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer’s recent powerful performance at the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris, France, was only the beginning of her motivational comeback roughly two years after being diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

Source: MEGA

Celine Dion made a powerful comeback to performing at the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony.

"Celine is over the moon with how well things went in Paris, it was the ultimate comeback and something that she worked so hard for," a source spilled to a news publication of Dion’s moving rendition of Édith Piaf’s "Hymne A L’Amour," which she sang beneath the sparkling Eiffel Tower.

"It was incredibly emotional and a huge triumph for her because although she never stopped believing that she’d return to the stage, pretty much everyone in her life, doctors included, told her it was going to be next to impossible," the insider explained.

Source: MEGA

The singer was diagnosed with Stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

The “I’m Alive” hitmaker "feels triumphant" after her performance, as Dion "believes it was a true miracle" she was able to take the stage in Paris to kick off the global multi-sport competition.

Dion won’t be stopping there, either.

Source: MEGA

Celine Dion made a promise to return to the stage after canceling her tour due to stiff-person syndrome.

"She’s determined to keep proving everyone wrong by performing again," the confidante confessed. "That doesn’t mean she’s out of the woods or over this horrible disease, there’s still a long road ahead."

"She will need to keep fighting every day towards her healing, but she’s not giving up and intends to keep fighting and setting a positive example for her fans and for anyone battling this disease," the insider added regarding stiff-person syndrome — a rare neurological disorder that can cause painful muscle spasms, making it difficult to do previously-easy activities and movements.

Celine Dion
While it was mainly Dion's dedicated spirit that allowed her to overcome what seemed to be the impossible, the source claimed it was "The Power of Love" singer's family helped her get through each day leading up to the unforgettable moment.

"She feels her late husband René’s spirit shining through her in all of this and says singing is the gift God gave to her, and she intends to keep doing it, no matter what," the insider expressed of René Angélil — who died in 2016 at age 73 after an intense battle with head and neck cancer.

Source: MEGA

Celine Dion is already 'working on plans' to perform againl

Dion and Angélil welcomed three sons, René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13, prior to his passing.

After the success of her appearance at the Olympics, Dion is even already "working on plans for her next performance."

"The success of this has only made her even more hungry to perform again," the confidante noted.

Source: OK!

A source spoke to In Touch about Dion's comeback.

