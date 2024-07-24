Celine Dion Spotted in Paris Amid Rumors Ailing Singer Will Perform at the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony: Photos
Will Celine Dion be performing for the first time in five years?
On Wednesday, July 24, the singer, 56, was spotted leaving her hotel in Paris amid rumors she will be featured in the 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony.
The “My Heart Will Go On” artist — who was diagnosed with Stiff-Person Syndrome in December 2022 — was seen strolling to her car while wearing a long black lace skirt, white button-down shirt and black blazer.
The star was allegedly heading off to rehearsals for the big celebration, however, it is unclear her role in the event.
If the speculation is true, this will be Dion’s first performance since 2019 due to her crippling symptoms.
As OK! previously reported, the mother-of-three has been very vocal about her health struggle in the past, including discussing the heartbreaking disease in her documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, which premiered on June 25 in New York City.
At the film event, Dion got emotional while talking to the audience who showed up to support the icon.
“This is by far the biggest crowd I’ve had in years,” she began. “I hope to see you all again very, very soon.”
“I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my family in my life,” she added, as son René-Charles Angélil, 23, handed her a tissue.
She thanked fans “from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you,” she stated.
“Your presence in my journey has been a gift beyond measure,” Dion noted. “Your never-ending love and support over all these years have delivered me to this moment tonight.”
While on the red carpet for the event, the matriarch explained how it is important to her to be candid with her three sons about her medical battle.
“As a mom, my number one priority, I need to help myself for my kids," she told Extra of focusing on her recovery.
“Before I knew what I was dealing with, that’s all I had, fear. Am I going to die? My kids already lost their dad and I don’t know what’s going on. My fans don’t know where I am, so all that to say, it gave me a lot of strain to say, first of all, I’m a mom and I deserve to know what’s happening," Dion continued. “My kids deserve to know what’s going on. They’re my biggest reward in my whole life.”