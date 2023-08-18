'She's So Brave': Celine Dion 'Intends to Fight Stiff-Person Syndrome With Everything She's Got'

As OK! previously reported, the Grammy Award winner announced last year that her health would have to sideline her from her tour. "The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," Dion explained to her adoring fans while getting emotional. "I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better," the 55-year-old said. "I'm working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again."