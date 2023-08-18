OK Magazine
'She's So Brave': Celine Dion 'Intends to Fight Stiff-Person Syndrome With Everything She's Got'

By:

Aug. 18 2023

Celine Dion is more determined than ever to fight her Stiff-Person Syndrome and return to the stage.

After the "My Heart Will Go On" singer postponed her 2023 tour due to her heartbreaking diagnosis, sources close to Dion say she is eager to recover and perform for her legions of fans.

"It broke Celine's heart to have to say goodbye to her fans," an insider explained of the music icon. "But she intends to fight this with everything she's got. She's so brave."

Dion's sister Claudette Dion recently gave the public an update on the vocalist that concerned many of her admirers. "We can't find any medicine that works," Dion's sibling revealed in a recent interview. "But having hope is important. I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her, and Linda tells me that Celine is working hard. She's listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible."

As OK! previously reported, the Grammy Award winner announced last year that her health would have to sideline her from her tour. "The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," Dion explained to her adoring fans while getting emotional. "I have to admit it's been a struggle. All I know is singing, it's what I've done all my life."

"I have a great team of doctors working alongside me to help me get better," the 55-year-old said. "I'm working with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again."

MORE ON:
Celine Dion
"I have hope I'm on the road to recovery," Dion sadly noted. "This is my focus, and I'm doing everything I can to recuperate."

According to medical professionals, Stiff-Person Syndrome is a "progressive muscle stiffness and painful spasms" that are set off by environmental factors like "sudden movement, cold temperature or unexpected loud noises."

In Touch spoke to sources close to Dion.

