Celine Dion 'Can't Find Any Medicine That Works' as Stiff-Person Syndrome Worsens, Her Sister Reveals
Celine Dion is finding zero relief amid her worsening battle with stiff-person syndrome.
The iconic star's sister Claudette Dion revealed the singer has been struggling to find treatment for her diagnosis despite working with "the top researchers in the field."
"We can’t find any medicine that works, but having hope is important," Claudette said in a new interview, acknowledging that the Grammy winner, 55, has seen little improvement in her health thus far.
Stiff-person syndrome is defined by the National Institutes of Health as a “rare, progressive neurological disorder” that can cause stiff muscles in the torso, arms and legs, effecting about one in a million people.
Celine was forced to cancel her Courage World Tour in May following her troubling diagnosis, and according to her sister, the time off was needed for Celine to begin her road to recovery.
“I honestly think that she mostly needs to rest. She always goes above and beyond, she always tries to be the best and top of her game,” Claudette explained. “At one point, your heart and your body are trying to tell you something. It’s important to listen to it.”
Their sister Linda has since moved in with Celine at her Las Vegas home to act as a caretaker for her, as Claudette explained: “When I call [Celine] and she’s busy, I speak to my sister Linda who lives with her and tells me that she’s working hard."
“She’s listening to the top researchers in the field of this rare disease as much as possible," Claudette emphasized of Celine's efforts amid her health battle.
Though Celine's improvement has been lacking, her family has "trust" that things will get better for the hitmaker.
Celine revealed her diagnosis in December 2022, pointing out that she had been “dealing with problems with [her] health for a long time," with the “Because You Love Me” artist having had to delay her Las Vegas residency in October 2021 after experiencing “severe and persistent muscle spasms.”
When announcing the cancelation of more than 40 of her tour dates earlier this year, the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress expressed her "tremendous disappointment."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 [percent],” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again."
Celine concluded: “I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”
Le Journal de Montreal spoke to Claudette about her sister's health.