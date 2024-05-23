Celine Dion Reveals She's 'Working Hard Everyday' to Overcome Stiff-Person Syndrome in Emotional 'I Am: Celine Dion' Trailer
Celine Dion teared up while discussing her struggles with Stiff-Person Syndrome.
In the trailer for her new documentary, I Am: Celine Dion — which will be available to stream via Prime Video on June 25 — the singer candidly opened up about her years-long battle with the illness.
“It’s not hard to do a show, you know. It’s hard to cancel a show,” she said in the emotional clip, referencing when she had to postpone her world tour due to her symptoms. “I’m working hard everyday. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. I won’t stop.”
Variety shared a synopsis of the upcoming film, writing, “It’s not an expansive look at the life and times of the iconic pop singer, instead capturing a snapshot of a pivotal time in her career. The documentary spans about a year and chronicles Dion’s battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects the brain and the spinal cord. In the case of Dion, the illness halted her livelihood and ability to perform.”
Dion shared a public message about the project when it was first announced.
“This [sic] last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” the “My Heart Will Go On” songstress said. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.”
Dion revealed her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome — an autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms — in December 2022 and has since been straightforward with fans about how the disease has affected her.
In a recent interview, the superstar, 56, expressed how she’s been doing, saying, "I'm well, but it's a lot of work. I'm taking it one day at a time."
"Five days a week, I undergo athletic, physical, and vocal therapy. I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself," she noted.
Though Dion has now made peace with her illness, she admitted, "At the beginning, I would ask myself: 'Why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?' Life doesn't give you any answers. You just have to live it!"
"I've chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!" she confessed.
As for when she plans to grace the stage again, Dion said, "I can't answer that.... Because for four years I've been saying to myself that I'm not going back, that I'm ready, that I'm not ready."
"As things stand, I can't stand here and say to you: 'Yes, in four months.' I don't know... My body will tell me," the mother-of-three concluded.