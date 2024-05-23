Celine Dion Reveals She's 'Working Hard Everyday' to Overcome Stiff-Person Syndrome in Emotional 'I Am: Celine Dion' Trailer

“It’s not hard to do a show, you know. It’s hard to cancel a show,” she said in the emotional clip, referencing when she had to postpone her world tour due to her symptoms. “I’m working hard everyday. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. I won’t stop.”

Variety shared a synopsis of the upcoming film, writing, “It’s not an expansive look at the life and times of the iconic pop singer, instead capturing a snapshot of a pivotal time in her career. The documentary spans about a year and chronicles Dion’s battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects the brain and the spinal cord. In the case of Dion, the illness halted her livelihood and ability to perform.”