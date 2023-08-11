Shania Twain Prays Céline Dion Will Overcome Stiff-Person Syndrome Battle: 'How Horrifying'
Shania Twain is sending well wishes to Céline Dion.
In a new interview, the "Up!" singer expressed her love for the "My Heart Will Go On" vocalist as she continues to be sidelined from her booming career due to her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome.
"I'm such a fan of Céline's voice," Twain said of her fellow music icon. "She's a one-of-a-kind, extraordinary vocalist and entertainer."
The country music superstar — who has battled Lyme disease for years — admitted she's been eager to speak with Dion because she knows what it's like to endure struggles with her health. "I hope to be able to connect with her at some point," she explained.
"I think it's gotta be so difficult, and I know — only speaking from my experience — how horrifying it is to think that something is preventing you from singing or interfering with that joy in your life. So I just pray that she is able to overcome it, and she will be up there [on stage] singing for us all again," Twain said.
As OK! previously reported, the Canadian chart-topper announced in May that she would cancel her shows after previous postponements as she needs to focus on herself during this time.
- Shania Twain Terrified Side Effects of Her Lyme Disease Are Returning After Brutal Onstage Fall: Source
- Celine Dion Leans On Best Friend Shania Twain as She Plans 'Miracle Comeback' Amid Debilitating Health Diagnosis
- 2023 CMT Music Awards: Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani & More Dazzle On The Red Carpet — See Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"It is with tremendous disappointment that we have to announce today the cancellation of the Courage World Tour. I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100 percent," she revealed in a social media message at the time.
"It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I'm not giving up… and I can't wait to see you again!' – Celine xx," she concluded.
Billboard conducted the interview with Twain.