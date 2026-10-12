Chad Lowe's 'Bones' Costar David Boreanz Mourns Fiona's Death With Throwback Photo: 'Beautiful Soul'
Oct. 12 2026, Published 10:54 a.m. ET
David Boreanaz is offering his condolences to a friend after a devastating loss.
On October 1, the actor posted a photo on Instagram along with a message for Chad Lowe and Kim Painter, whose 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, took her own life in late September.
A Message of Support
The photo showed Boreanaz and his son Jaden with Fiona, as well as her sisters Nixie and Painter.
"My Deepest condolences to my friends Chad and Kim with the loss of their beautiful soul, Fiona," he penned. "May she be surrounded in light and dance in heaven with all the angels. If you or someone you know is experiencing such difficulties, you can contact the lifeline by calling or texting 988🙏🏻."
A Friendship Built on Set
Boreanaz and Lowe worked together on Bones, where Lowe directed 13 episodes and guest starred in one.
Lowe, the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe, is also known for Life Goes On, Pretty Little Liars and Melrose Place.
He most recently appeared alongside his brother on 9-1-1: Lone Star.
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The Lowe Family's Loss
The family announced Fiona's death on Tuesday, September 29, saying they were "deeply heartbroken" and remembering her as smart, creative and a lover of dance.
Fiona was the couple's second of three daughters, alongside Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.
The family asked for prayers and privacy.
It was later reported the medical examiner's office ruled the manner of death a suicide on October 1.
Support From Loved Ones
Rob was seen outside Chad's Los Angeles home on October 1 with his oldest son, John Owen Lowe, who shared a tribute for his cousin on social media.
One insider noted that Rob has been there for his brother since the news broke.
"Rob and Chad are very close," the source noted. "Their family and friends have rallied around Chad and [his wife] Kim [Painter]. Everyone's heartbroken."
"Right now, the focus is on being there for them in any way they can," the insider added.
Mabel also honored her sister on Instagram with photos and videos from their years together.
"I love you so much fiona ❤️ I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now," she expressed. "I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, I hope you knew just how much."
Despite the tragedy, Chad and his family were able to come out to attend Matthew Lowe's wedding on Saturday, October 10.