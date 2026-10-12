Chad Lowe's 'Bones' Costar David Boreanz Mourns Fiona's Death With Throwback Photo: 'Beautiful Soul'

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David Boreanaz is offering his condolences to a friend after a devastating loss. On October 1, the actor posted a photo on Instagram along with a message for Chad Lowe and Kim Painter, whose 13-year-old daughter, Fiona, took her own life in late September.

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A Message of Support

Source: @imdboreanaz/Instagram Boreanaz shared a photo of himself and his son Jaden with Fiona, her sister Nixie and Kim Painter.

The photo showed Boreanaz and his son Jaden with Fiona, as well as her sisters Nixie and Painter. "My Deepest condolences to my friends Chad and Kim with the loss of their beautiful soul, Fiona," he penned. "May she be surrounded in light and dance in heaven with all the angels. If you or someone you know is experiencing such difficulties, you can contact the lifeline by calling or texting 988🙏🏻."

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A Friendship Built on Set

Source: MEGA Boreanaz hopes Fiona is surrounded by light, writing that she is dancing in heaven with all the angels.

Boreanaz and Lowe worked together on Bones, where Lowe directed 13 episodes and guest starred in one. Lowe, the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe, is also known for Life Goes On, Pretty Little Liars and Melrose Place. He most recently appeared alongside his brother on 9-1-1: Lone Star.

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The Lowe Family's Loss

Source: MEGA Chad Lowe worked with Boreanaz on 'Bones,' directing 13 episodes and guest starring in one.

The family announced Fiona's death on Tuesday, September 29, saying they were "deeply heartbroken" and remembering her as smart, creative and a lover of dance. Fiona was the couple's second of three daughters, alongside Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10. The family asked for prayers and privacy. It was later reported the medical examiner's office ruled the manner of death a suicide on October 1.

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