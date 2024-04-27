Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan 'Both Want to Move on' From Tense Legal Battle: 'They Fought About Everything'

Aside from their legal woes, Tatum has been open about how much his divorce from Dewan hurt him. "I was working a lot. I had gotten to work with some of my favorite directors. I had checked boxes that I would never have hoped to dream about. But something just wasn’t quite filling me up. I was sort of kind of just trying not to be bad in movies, instead of being good. And I was kind of going, ‘What’s…’ And it really had nothing to do with my work. It was really about my life," the Dog actor admitted.

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” Tatum noted. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”