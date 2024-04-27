Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan 'Both Want to Move on' From Tense Legal Battle: 'They Fought About Everything'
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan want to put their nasty court battle in the past.
Despite a judge declaring them each legally single five years ago after their 2018 split, the former couple have continued to fight over money and assets.
"It was contentious from the start," an insider claimed of Tatum, 43, and Dewan, also 43, ending their nine-year marriage. "They fought about everything from posting their daughter [Everly, 10] on social media to custody to assets.”
Their feuding also worsened when it came to dividing their money, which mainly include the 22 Jump Street star's lucrative earnings from the Magic Mike franchise. "They both want to move on," the source revealed. "But both also refuse to budge."
The Witches of East End star, who has moved on with fiancé Steve Kazee and is expecting her second child with the Broadway actor, 48, and has not loved dealing with legal issues while pregnant. "Jenna would love to get this resolved before she walks down the aisle again," the source claimed.
Per the insider, the court battle "has definitely brought on extra stress during what should be a joyful pregnancy."
The former duo's point of contention has stemmed from Dewan allegedly accusing Tatum of not telling her about certain Magic Mike business opportunities and allegedly "collected 100-percent of the profits."
The Hollywood hunk denied any wrongdoing.
However, "she’s not backing down," the source added.
"Jenna seeks a fair financial resolution to her divorce," her representative, Jeffrey Chassen, said of the matter. "This resolution is simply what she is legally due by law."
Aside from their legal woes, Tatum has been open about how much his divorce from Dewan hurt him. "I was working a lot. I had gotten to work with some of my favorite directors. I had checked boxes that I would never have hoped to dream about. But something just wasn’t quite filling me up. I was sort of kind of just trying not to be bad in movies, instead of being good. And I was kind of going, ‘What’s…’ And it really had nothing to do with my work. It was really about my life," the Dog actor admitted.
“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” Tatum noted. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”
Life & Style spoke to a source close to Tatum and Dewan.