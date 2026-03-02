Channing Tatum Jokes About '21 Jump Street' Character Not Being in the Epstein Files

Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum just gave Jump Street fans a laugh. Taking to Instagram on Monday, March 2, the 45-year-old actor shared a post featuring his character from the popular comedy-action film franchise along with the headline, "Jeff: Not Found in the Epstein Files." "This gangster would have taken the whole ring down with his boy Schmitt," he he quipped, referencing Jonah Hill's character.

Source: mega Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill played buddy cops that went undercover in the 'Jump Street' movies.

21 Jump Street was released in 2012 and follows buddy cops who are forced to go back to high school when they're assigned to track down the supplier of a new synthetic drug. A sequel that came out two years later saw the duo go undercover at a local college. Both movies received high ratings on IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes. On fan commented on Tatum's Instagram, "Oh you crazy for postin this, in a good way😂😭," while another wrote, "To this day I'm still waiting for the release of the third movie."

Who Is in the Epstein Files?

Source: Department of Justice Over 3 million documents related to the Justice Department's probe into late child predator Jeffrey Epstein were released in January.

Tatum's joke post comes amid the U.S. Justice Department's ongoing investigation into late child predator Jeffrey Epstein and his vast network. In late January, a batch of over 3 million documents that included emails, photos and video footage related to Epstein was released for public viewing. High-profile figures like Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Bill Gates continue to face scrutiny for their appearances in the files.

Bill Clinton Testified Before Congress About His Ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega Bill Clinton was a former friend of Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

Former President Clinton just testified about his past relationship with the disgraced financier, who died in federal custody while facing s-- trafficking charges in 2019. While appearing before Congress on Friday, February 27, he insisted he would've turned Epstein in himself if he had "any inkling" of his crimes. The two men were friends during the late '90s and 2000s — notably before Epstein was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008 — and Clinton was pictured in a number of photos with the dead billionaire and his infamous co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

'I Did Nothing Wrong'

Source: mega 'I saw nothing, I did nothing wrong,' the former president said in a statement.