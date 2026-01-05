Channing Tatum Packs on the PDA With Girlfriend Inka Williams During Lavish Beach Vacation as Romance Heats Up

Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum and girlfriend Inka Williams were spotted taking in the sunshine and enjoying the beach together during a Costa Rica getaway on January 3. The 21 Jump Street actor, 45, and the Australian native, 26, were photographed getting hot and heavy during the day, sharing several PDA-filled moments.

Inka Williams and Channing Tatum Bean Dating in February 2025

Source: MEGA Inka Williams and Channing Tatum made their red carpet debut at the premiere of 'Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle' last September.

According to photos obtained by Page Six, Tatum gave his lover a gigantic smooch as he grabbed her face. The couple was caught in another steamy lip-lock as they were seen hugging and holding hands. The model donned a black bikini while Tatum rocked a white tee, dark hat and black baggy shorts.

Channing Tatum Was Previously Engaged to Zoë Kravitz

Source: MEGA Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz dated for three years before breaking up.

In another snapshot, the duo splashed around in the cool water and shared a few laughs. Williams also showed off her beach bod as she and the Magic Mike star took a walk together in the sand. At one point, he playfully lifted her up in the air and spun her around. Williams and Tatum are about to hit their first anniversary, as the two were first linked in February 2025 when they hung out at a pre-Oscars event. Tatum split from ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz in October 2024 after three years together. He was previously married to Step Up costar Jenna Dewan from 2009 until 2019, sharing one daughter named Everly.

Channing Tatum's Girlfriend 'Makes Him Happy'

Source: MEGA Channing Tatum shares daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

In September 2025, the producer and the catwalk queen made their red caret debut alongside Everly, 12, at the premiere of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle. A source told People last year that Tatum and Williams are still going strong. "Channing's doing well. [Inka] makes him happy," the insider said, adding that Williams "has her own life" and "seems older" for her age. Tatum is also reportedly thinking about having more children.

Source: @inkawilliams/Instagram Inka Williams and Channing Tatum have been dating for almost a year.