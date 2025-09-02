or
Article continues below advertisement
Channing Tatum 'Tried to Keep It Together' During 'Painful' Breakup From Ex-Wife Jenna Dewan

Photo of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum detailed his emotional breakup from ex-wife Jenna Dewan.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Updated 4:24 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Channing Tatum got vulnerable about the challenges he faced splitting from his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan.

In a Tuesday, September 2, interview, the movie star, 45, reflected on how much pain he endured losing the love of his life.

During their 2018 breakup, he was particularly upset when he realized he would have to co-parent his daughter, Everly, 12.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were married for nine years.
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan were married for nine years.

In his latest film, Roofman, Channing plays a character who misses his daughter, a concept that hit home for him.

"I know for a fact I’m able to understand it," he said. "Jenna and I are good now, but it was a painful break to have that fall apart, especially being so young. We tried to keep it together, tried for a year and a half, but we knew it was.… Not to go into all that. It’s in the past. But it’s really tough not to have your daughter half the time. I wish I could just have her all the time."

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Get Divorced?

Image of Channing Tatum is currently dating Inka Williams.
Source: MEGA

Channing Tatum is currently dating Inka Williams.

Channing and Jenna got engaged in 2008, just two years after they met on the set of Step Up. They got married in 2009 and split seven years later. The dancer officially filed for divorce in October 2018, but the case was not settled until September 2024.

"I’ve lived six or seven different lives,” Channing expressed. “Life gives you fuel. If you’ve really been heartbroken, and really been in pain and felt real, true aloneness … I’ve experienced enough life that I have something to offer. The technique and the ability to actually deliver."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Are Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Currently Dating?

Image of Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee.

Jenna is currently engaged to Steve Kazee and shares two kids with the singer: Callum, 5, and Rhiannon, 14 months.

Channing started dating Zoë Kravitz in 2021 after they met while filming Blink Twice. They got engaged in October 2023 but called off the wedding one year later.

The Magic Mike alum is currently seeing Australian model Inka Williams, and things are reportedly getting serious. According to an insider, the duo — who hard-launched their relationship in April — is talking about marriage and children.

Image of Jenna Dewan has two children with Steve Kazee.
Source: MEGA

Jenna Dewan has two children with Steve Kazee.

"Channing wanted to have more kids with Jenna before they broke up, and then with Zoë, it was something he was pushing for. Unfortunately, they weren't on the same page, and he had to give up that dream of having a family with her," the source dished to an outlet. "But he's fallen in love again and has been saying Inka is wife material. He's also back to talking about making babies. He wants at least one more, if not two more, kids. And apparently, Inka wants the same thing and is very open to taking the next step with him."

Inka allegedly wants "a ring on her finger" before getting pregnant.

"She's not going to be rushed into anything until he makes his commitment and intention clear," the insider added.

