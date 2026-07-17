NEWS Charlamagne Tha God Roasts Chuck Schumer Over Seemingly Farting on the Senate Floor Source: MEGA Charlamagne Tha God roasted Chuck Schumer's apparent public fart but said it was a lesson that we need younger politicians. Lesley Abravanel July 17 2026, Updated 4:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Charlamagne Tha God roasted Chuck Schumer on "The Breakfast Club" after a video went viral of the Senator seemingly passing gas during a live C-SPAN broadcast on the Senate floor. Schumer was delivering a speech criticizing President Donald Trump's foreign policy and actions regarding Iran. During his remarks, a loud flatulence seemed to interrupt his speech, appearing to prompt Schumer to suppress a light chuckle. When confronted about the incident by a reporter, Schumer remained completely silent.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Charlamagne Tha God discussed Chuck Schumer seemingly passing gas on the Senate floor.

On the Thursday, July 16, broadcast of "The Breakfast Club" Charlamagne played the audio and heavily mocked the situation. He joked that the headline of Schumer's speech shifted completely from a serious debate on the Iran war to "the bomb that dropped out of your bunkie." “I encourage y’all to go watch the video because not only did Chuck Schumer smile, okay, when that butt trumpet started to play, he lifted up off his feet like this, okay? He lifted up on his feet like he was trying to peek over a gate, okay?” he began. While the internet heavily turned the clip into memes under hashtags like #SenateFarts, Charlamagne used the comedic moment to address a recurring political theme. He argued that the viral moment highlights the issue of aging leaders holding onto power for too long.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The star noted that the viral incident overshadowed political issues at hand.

He noted that when the system keeps older politicians in office for decades, viral moments like this inevitably renew public debate over whether it is time for them to pass the torch to younger leadership. “And yes, I know older people fart without knowing it. Why does this happen? Because the muscles that control the bunkie can weaken with age. When them muscles not as tight, they might open the release gas without the elderly feeling it happen. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why Chuck Schumer is getting donkey of the day,” he said. Noting that his commentary wasn’t about the flatulence, Charlamagne highlighted an aging Congress and presidency. “I’m still at the age where I can control farting in my clothes. Chuck Schumer clearly cannot. And that’s why we are gathered here today, because America has no choice but to treat Congress like a retirement community because Congress is by far the world’s most expensive assisted living facility,” he said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Charlamagne Tha God Calls Out Congressmen's Ages

Source: MEGA Charlamagne Tha God thinks the Senate has an age issue.

The median age for senators in the 119th Congress is exactly 64, which is notably older than the median age of the general U.S. population. “The average age of the Senate, I think, is about 65. Some of the oldest members are in their 80s and 90s. Chuck Grassley of Iowa is 92. Imagine what he does in his pants and doesn’t even know, all right? Bernie Sanders is 83. Mitch McConnell, we don’t even know if he’s alive, all right? Lindsey Graham just died,” he noted.

The Moral of the Story

Source: MEGA 'We need younger leaders in office,' the commentator said.