HEALTH Republican Senator Claims Mitch McConnell's Proof of Life Photo Is Not Current, Admits He 'Hasn't Talked' to Hospitalized Politician Source: MEGA Sen. Ron Johnson publicly expressed doubt over the authenticity of the proof of life photo released by Mitch McConnell. Lesley Abravanel July 14 2026, Published 11:07 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has publicly cast doubt on the authenticity of a recent hospital photo released by Sen. Mitch McConnell, speculating it is actually an older picture and further fueling frenzied conspiracy theories that the 84-year-old Kentucky congressman is dead. Following weeks out of the public eye due to a June 14 medical emergency that had him hospitalized, McConnell’s office released a "proof of life" photo on Sunday, July 12. The image showed him in a hospital bed with his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, holding a recent front-page sports section of The Washington Post. Speaking on Real America's Voice on Sunday, July 13, Johnson stated, "I just heard from some, some other source that was an older photo, so I really don't know.” He added he had not spoken directly to McConnell.

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'I Haven't Talked to Mitch'

Source: MEGA Senator Ron Johnson said someone told him Mitch McConnell's proof of life photo was an 'older' image.

“I haven’t talked to Mitch, um, I sincerely wish his family well. I hope he can recover,” he continued. “Listen — it’s sad to watch people age, no matter who that person is." Johnson's comments amplified existing social media rumors, as online critics have claimed the photo was recycled from a 2023 medical leave or altered using AI. Despite Johnson’s doubt, fact-checkers from PolitiFact and Snopes confirmed that reverse-image searches do not match any photos from 2023 or prior years.

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Source: office of mitch mcconnell Social media users doubted the authenticity of Mitch McConnell's proof of life photo.

Digital forensics experts analyzed the file and found zero evidence of artificial intelligence generation or manipulation. The front page McConnell is holding features a Texas A&M baseball player who was recently drafted by the Washington Nationals, matching the July 12, 2026 publication date. Johnson eventually backtracked from his remarks, writing on X, “Beware of clickbait — watch the full clip. Most importantly, I hope @SenMcConnell makes a full recovery and returns to the Senate.”

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Source: MEGA Ron Johnson wound up backtracking on his comment and wished Mitch McConnell a speedy recovery.

On Sunday, July 13, McConnell, who is retiring at the end of his term in 2027, released a statement with that photo to quell the doubts, only fueling further suspicions, writing on Facebook, “My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital.” “While receiving excellent care over the past several weeks, I’ve also had to deal with a mild case of pneumonia,” he added.

Source: MEGA Lindsey Graham's sudden death sparked more questions about Mitch McConnell's health woes.