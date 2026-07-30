Charli XCX Flaunts Her Assets in Sultry Black Lace Bra During Surprise Nashville Concert: Photos
July 30 2026, Updated 4:50 p.m. ET
Charli XCX stripped down to practically nothing but a black lace bra while performing on July 28.
The musician, 33, took the stage for Spotify Presents: Music, Fashion, Film – Live in Nashville, Tenn., and accessorized the nude lingerie with a black leather pencil skirt and matching jacket.
She sported sheer tights and sky-high pumps as she jumped and danced around while delivering an energetic rendition of songs from her new album, Music, Fashion, Film.
She wasn't afraid of flipping her signature black curls around as she showed off her spilling cleavage and toned stomach at The Basement East.
Midway through the show, the star even took off her jacket, exposing her bare arms as she busted out of the tiny bra top and her hands drew attention to her curves.
The secret performance was the first live rendition of her new album, which hit streaming services on July 24.
What Did Fans Think?
Spotify shared videos of the "party 4 u" singer's explosive set, and fans couldn't help but chime in with thoughts on her risqué concert ensemble.
"This is as iconic as you think it is," one person commented, with another simply stating, "Love the outfit."
"Love the skirt! Is Charli bringing back business casual to the club???" a third asked. "The millennial girlies get it."
"The pencil skirt is so good," someone else agreed, with a fifth simply commenting, "So hot."
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Charli is no stranger to showing off in nothing but a lacy bra. In fact, the lingerie appears to be her uniform for her latest album.
In a recent photo dump, Charli posed in yet another black lace number with dramatic sunglasses and a pink, lacy skirt.
Commenters quickly chimed in with more praise, calling the musician "hot" and complimenting her skimpy ensemble ahead of her surprising Nashville performance.
Charli XCX's New Music
According to Daily Mail, not only did Charli look irresistible in her barely-there outfit, but she also made a surprise drop for three bonus tracks on her album.
She admitted to "begrudgingly" releasing the B-side tracks, which are entitled "I Keep On Thinking Bout You Every Single Day and Night," "Playboy Bunny" and "If You Take the Music Then What Has She Got?," after swearing they were "never gonna go on streaming."
"You can call me a hypocrite, I don't mind," she said while announcing the deluxe songs' debut on iTunes on July 26.
The songs originally were only available on physical vinyls of the album sold by the artist.