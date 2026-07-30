Charli XCX Flaunts Her Assets in Sultry Black Lace Bra During Surprise Nashville Concert: Photos

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Charli XCX stripped down to practically nothing but a black lace bra while performing on July 28. The musician, 33, took the stage for Spotify Presents: Music, Fashion, Film – Live in Nashville, Tenn., and accessorized the nude lingerie with a black leather pencil skirt and matching jacket. She sported sheer tights and sky-high pumps as she jumped and danced around while delivering an energetic rendition of songs from her new album, Music, Fashion, Film.

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Source: Getty Images for Spotify Charli XCX wasn't afraid to jump around in her skimpy ensemble.

She wasn't afraid of flipping her signature black curls around as she showed off her spilling cleavage and toned stomach at The Basement East. Midway through the show, the star even took off her jacket, exposing her bare arms as she busted out of the tiny bra top and her hands drew attention to her curves. The secret performance was the first live rendition of her new album, which hit streaming services on July 24.

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What Did Fans Think?

Source: Getty Images for Spotify Charli XCX drew compliments from fans for the salacious outfit.

Spotify shared videos of the "party 4 u" singer's explosive set, and fans couldn't help but chime in with thoughts on her risqué concert ensemble. "This is as iconic as you think it is," one person commented, with another simply stating, "Love the outfit." "Love the skirt! Is Charli bringing back business casual to the club???" a third asked. "The millennial girlies get it." "The pencil skirt is so good," someone else agreed, with a fifth simply commenting, "So hot."

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Source: Getty Images for Spotify Charli XCX has frequently sported only a bra while promoting her newest album.

Charli is no stranger to showing off in nothing but a lacy bra. In fact, the lingerie appears to be her uniform for her latest album. In a recent photo dump, Charli posed in yet another black lace number with dramatic sunglasses and a pink, lacy skirt. Commenters quickly chimed in with more praise, calling the musician "hot" and complimenting her skimpy ensemble ahead of her surprising Nashville performance.

Charli XCX's New Music

Source: Getty Images for Spotify Charli XCX released several bonus tracks ahead of her concert.