or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Charli XCX
OK LogoPHOTOS

Charli XCX's Hottest Moments: From Wet-Look Glam to Barely-There Ensembles and More

charli xcx hottest photos
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX has never shied away from making a statement with her bold looks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 4 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Almost Topless

charli xcx hottest photos
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX risks nip slips in her daring photoshoots.

Charli XCX is a true jaw-dropper.

In two scandalous social media snaps on May 29, the "party 4 u" hitmaker flashed smoldering poses on her bed. Her bikini top sat precariously low, though she used her arm strategically for coverage.

"London… tomorrow night?" she captioned her makeup-free update.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Met Gala Muse

charli xcx hottest photos
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

She shared photos ahead of her 2026 Met Gala appearance.

Ahead of the 2026 Met Gala, Charli took her fans behind-the-scenes in an Instagram photoset.

"getting ready," she teased in the caption of the post, which showed the pop star serving a fierce pose in eye-popping lingerie inside her softly lit hotel room.

She completed the look with a pair of towering stiletto heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Ice Princess

charli xcx hottest photos
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX showcased her toned legs in the update.

The cold never bothered Charli anyway!

The "Chains of Love" singer put her famous backside on full display in the snow in Park City, Utah, in January. She braved the cold in teeny leather shorts paired with a cropped black sweatshirt and knee-high boots.

"More tickets for The Moment on sale now !!!!!!!!!" she captioned her photo dump.

Article continues below advertisement

Hello, Actress Charli!

charli xcx hottest photos
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Charli XCX starred in 'The Moment' alongside Kylie Jenner.

MORE ON:
Charli XCX

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Charli went twinning with her The Moment costar Kylie Jenner on the set of their film, slipping into matching black latex bikinis and white robes.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared in the caption, "The Moment!!! Can't wait to see u at the movies xx la and ny tickets on sale now <3 @themoment."

Article continues below advertisement

No Bra, Don't Care

charli xcx hottest photos
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

She ditched her bra for the hot snap.

Charli turned up the heat when she posed braless in a cropped white graphic baby tee with low-rise jeans that revealed part of her thong. She let her sultry look emphasized her fit physique, serving the jaw-dropping edgy look during the shoot.

Article continues below advertisement

Converse High

charli xcx hottest photos
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX embraced her wet-look aesthetic during a Converse photoshoot.

For a Converse photoshoot in August 2025, the "360" singer made a splash in a water-soaked outfit that accentuated her silhouette while promoting the brand's sneakers. In one snap, she posed in front of her trailer in a see-through white slip dress, subtly flashing her skimpy thong.

"My partygirl shoe is available nowwwwww!!!! in 5 cute colours <3 go get themmmm! #teamconverse @converse," she captioned her Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Ditching Her Top

charli xcx hottest photos
Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram

Charli XCX was a showstopper at the 2025 Met Gala.

Before stepping out in her show-stopping ensemble for the 2025 Met Gala, Charli shed her top for the bold bathroom photoshoot. She captured the daring snap with a digital camera, using only her arms covering her bare chest.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.