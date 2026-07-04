Charli XCX's Hottest Moments: From Wet-Look Glam to Barely-There Ensembles and More

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Almost Topless

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX risks nip slips in her daring photoshoots.

Charli XCX is a true jaw-dropper. In two scandalous social media snaps on May 29, the "party 4 u" hitmaker flashed smoldering poses on her bed. Her bikini top sat precariously low, though she used her arm strategically for coverage. "London… tomorrow night?" she captioned her makeup-free update.

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Met Gala Muse

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram She shared photos ahead of her 2026 Met Gala appearance.

Ahead of the 2026 Met Gala, Charli took her fans behind-the-scenes in an Instagram photoset. "getting ready," she teased in the caption of the post, which showed the pop star serving a fierce pose in eye-popping lingerie inside her softly lit hotel room. She completed the look with a pair of towering stiletto heels.

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Ice Princess

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX showcased her toned legs in the update.

The cold never bothered Charli anyway! The "Chains of Love" singer put her famous backside on full display in the snow in Park City, Utah, in January. She braved the cold in teeny leather shorts paired with a cropped black sweatshirt and knee-high boots. "More tickets for The Moment on sale now !!!!!!!!!" she captioned her photo dump.

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Hello, Actress Charli!

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram Charli XCX starred in 'The Moment' alongside Kylie Jenner.

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Charli went twinning with her The Moment costar Kylie Jenner on the set of their film, slipping into matching black latex bikinis and white robes. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared in the caption, "The Moment!!! Can't wait to see u at the movies xx la and ny tickets on sale now <3 @themoment."

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No Bra, Don't Care

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram She ditched her bra for the hot snap.

Charli turned up the heat when she posed braless in a cropped white graphic baby tee with low-rise jeans that revealed part of her thong. She let her sultry look emphasized her fit physique, serving the jaw-dropping edgy look during the shoot.

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Converse High

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX embraced her wet-look aesthetic during a Converse photoshoot.

For a Converse photoshoot in August 2025, the "360" singer made a splash in a water-soaked outfit that accentuated her silhouette while promoting the brand's sneakers. In one snap, she posed in front of her trailer in a see-through white slip dress, subtly flashing her skimpy thong. "My partygirl shoe is available nowwwwww!!!! in 5 cute colours <3 go get themmmm! #teamconverse @converse," she captioned her Instagram post.

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Ditching Her Top

Source: @charli_xcx/Instagram Charli XCX was a showstopper at the 2025 Met Gala.