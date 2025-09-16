or
Who Is Charlie Kirk's 'Secret Sister' Mary? Everything to Know About Conservative Activist's Bernie Sanders-Loving Sibling

Photo of Charlie Kirk and his sister, Mary; picture of Charlie Kirk.
Source: @charliekirk1776/Instagram; MEGA

Charlie Kirk's younger sister, Mary, has a much more private online presence than her brother did.

Profile Image

Sept. 16 2025, Published 2:51 p.m. ET

Charlie Kirk had a "secret sister" who apparently had radically opposing views than her older brother — who was assassinated at age 31 on Wednesday, September 10, while speaking at Utah Valley University.

The right-wing political activist's younger sister, Mary, 29, wasn't nearly as public with her opinions as Charlie was, however, she previously vocalized her support for Democrat Bernie Sanders via her Facebook account, which she uses an alias for.

While it's unclear where Charlie and Mary stood as siblings at the time of his death, the podcast host did mention having a sister during one of his controversial debates.

Charlie Kirk's Sister Mary Had Radically Different Views Than Right-Wing Brother

Image of Charlie Kirk's sister, Mary, was a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Source: Facebook

Charlie Kirk's sister, Mary, was a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

According to her social media profile, which was dug up by Daily Mail, Mary is a Chicago-based art curator who lovingly supported Bernie — a progressive senator from Vermont.

"#Tbt to when I met Bernie a year ago and had no idea who he was and now he is the light of my life," Mary expressed in a 2016 Facebook post alongside a photo of herself and Bernie shaking hands.

Image of Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was assassinated on Wednesday, September 10.

While Mary appears to have been left-leaning throughout the past decade, she seemed to at one point loosely align with Charlie's views.

According to the news outlet, Mary was a member of the Wheeling Young Republicans organization in suburban Chicago — a group Charlie once led while attending high school in the state of Illinois.

Charlie Kirk

Charlie Kirk's Sister Mary Fought Against Trump Administration

Image of Charlie Kirk was a right-wing political activist.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was a right-wing political activist.

It was in 2015 when she seemed to shift her political views and started sharing photos of Bernie while encouraging her followers to vote in her state's primary election.

Some of what Mary advocated for completely went against the things Charlie strongly tried discrediting — including the Whitney Plantation in Louisiana, a nonprofit museum dedicated to educating the public about slavery.

Mary urged fans to donate to the museum after the Trump administration cut its federal funding.

"Whitney Plantation is an inspiring example of what slavery education should look like in the US. Please support if you can!" she declared, while her brother was against what he controversially called "Black-centered education."

Image of Charlie Kirk was an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Charlie Kirk was an outspoken supporter of President Donald Trump.

Charlie's younger sister additionally advocated for the American Alliance of Museums and asked others to join her in pressuring Congress to protect funding for the Institute of Museum and Library Services after its fate was threatened by the Trump administration.

Close friends of the Kirk family claimed to Daily Mail that Charlie and Mary's contradicting political views did not cause any division between their brood.

Their parents, architect Robert Kirk, 73, and mental health counselor Kathryn Kirk, 68, are believed to be moderate and not super passionate about politics.

