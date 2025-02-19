or
Denise Richards Claims 'Everyone' Told Her 'Not to Go Out' With Ex Charlie Sheen Before Their 'Rollercoaster' Relationship

Split photos of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen met in the early 2000s.

By:

Feb. 19 2025, Published 6:06 p.m. ET

Denise Richards was warned by pals not to date her bad boy ex Charlie Sheen before their tumultuous relationship.

The pair — who share daughters Sami 20, Lola, 19 — met in the early 2000s and tied the knot in 2002. However, only three years later, they called it quits as rumors swirled about their toxic marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2006.

charlie sheen denise ricahrds stands
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen divorced in 2006.

Despite being warned about Sheen's public image, Denise admitted she gave him a chance because she wanted to get to know him for herself.

"Everyone told me not to go out with him, but I didn’t want to judge him based on the tabloids," she said in a recent interview. "I judged him as the man I met. I said 'Well, unless he murdered someone, I can’t judge him for the past.'"

charlie sheen denise richards
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen share two daughters together.

Denise called their divorce and custody battle over their daughters a "rollercoaster more than people even know," but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star doesn't regret their wild romance.

"I believe in destiny. I wouldn't have Sami and Lola if it weren’t for him," she explained before sharing their relationship has gotten better over the years. "Despite everything we went through, we can have a sense of humor about all the s--- we went through."

"It was such a difficult hard time," the model continued of their breakup. "He knows I will always be there for him ... Now we look back and we’re like, ‘Oh God...' But at the end of the day, we’re here for each other."

denise richards everyone told her not date charlie sheen
Source: MEGA

Denise Richards claimed Charlie Sheen is 'always invited to holiday dinners.'

As OK! previously reported, the Wild Things star also revealed Charlie is "always invited to holiday dinners" at her place.

"There’s always an open door and that goes for Brooke [Mueller] and the boys as well," she said, referring to Charlie's ex wife and their teenage twins, Bob and Max. "I’m always, the more the merrier. I want everyone to get along and everyone to be peaceful."

denise richards didnt understand what onlyfans was sami sheen account
Source: @deniserichards/Instagram

Denise Richards' Bravo reality show premieres on March 4.

As the mom-of-three — who also has adopted daughter Eloise, 13 — prepares for the premiere of her new reality series on Bravo, Denise Richards & Her Wild Things, she admitted the Two and a Half Men star has been supportive of the career move.

"He saw the trailer and sent me such a wonderful sweet positive text," she said. "I was actually really surprised. It meant a lot to me."

Denise spoke to People about her past relationship with Charlie.

