Denise Richards Claims 'Everyone' Told Her 'Not to Go Out' With Ex Charlie Sheen Before Their 'Rollercoaster' Relationship

Denise called their divorce and custody battle over their daughters a "rollercoaster more than people even know," but The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star doesn't regret their wild romance.

"I believe in destiny. I wouldn't have Sami and Lola if it weren’t for him," she explained before sharing their relationship has gotten better over the years. "Despite everything we went through, we can have a sense of humor about all the s--- we went through."

"It was such a difficult hard time," the model continued of their breakup. "He knows I will always be there for him ... Now we look back and we’re like, ‘Oh God...' But at the end of the day, we’re here for each other."