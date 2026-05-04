Charlie Sheen Says 'a Lot of People' Would Vote for 'Interesting' Tucker Carlson to Be President
May 4 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET
Charlie Sheen stated that "a lot of people" would vote for Tucker Carlson for president during his recent appearance on the "Hodgetwins Podcast," hosted by conservative stand-up comedians Keith and Kevin Hodge.
When asked about the former Fox News host running for the highest office, Sheen remarked that Carlson possesses the "credibility" and "wealth of ideas" that would make for an interesting candidacy.
“I think somebody like Tucker has the credibility and the wealth of ideas that would really be interesting," he admitted.
This conversation follows Sheen's September 2025 appearance on "The Tucker Carlson Show," where the two discussed Sheen's Hollywood career, sobriety journey and unlikely partnerships, including one with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.
He recalled teaming up with InfoWars founder Jones in 2009 to publish a fictional transcript of a 9/11 interview with then-President Barack Obama.
He claimed they intentionally let the transcript marinate as if it were real for 20 minutes before adding a disclaimer, which caused temporary hysteria and prompted a scolding phone call from a White House press official.
Looking back on his public tirades against his former Two and a Half Men boss, Sheen acknowledged that he acted like a massive bully during that era and that his behavior was misdirected and unfair.
Carlson remarked that he saw a "cocaine-infused Teddy Roosevelt" in Sheen during that time, praising his "vigor."
Sheen has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, labeling him a "charlatan," a "shame pile of idiocy," and a "sad & silly homunculus.”
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He famously recounted that Trump gave him fake "platinum" cufflinks as a wedding gift, later stating, "if [Trump] gets in, I've got to support him and hope he does the best job he can." However, he later urged America to "WAKE UP" regarding his candidacy.
He also praised the president's past advice regarding his marriage in a recent documentary. In the 2025 Netflix docuseries, aka Charlie Sheen, the actor reacted to archival footage of Trump warning his ex-wife’s parents not to let her marry him.
Carlson has been feuding with the president, with whom he has broken dramatically on several issues, including Trump’s military actions in Iran, which Carlson claims contradict "America First" promises.
The far-right podcaster has expressed regret for his past support of Trump, calling him a "slave" to foreign influence, while Trump has retorted by labeling Carlson a "low-IQ nut job.”
The feud highlights a deep schism within the MAGA movement regarding foreign policy and the direction of the administration.
Despite Sheen’s suggestion that the former Fox News star is presidential, social media users immediately pounced on his comments, saying otherwise.
“Make electing just anybody a dumb idea again. I want people who studied government. People who have dedicated themselves to the people. Not faux news people. That’s why we in this position now,” quipped one commenter who was definitely not down with the idea.