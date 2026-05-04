Politics Charlie Sheen Says 'a Lot of People' Would Vote for 'Interesting' Tucker Carlson to Be President Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen praised Tucker Carlson's 'wealth of ideas' and said 'a lot of people' would vote for him if he ran for president. Lesley Abravanel May 4 2026, Published 1:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Charlie Sheen stated that "a lot of people" would vote for Tucker Carlson for president during his recent appearance on the "Hodgetwins Podcast," hosted by conservative stand-up comedians Keith and Kevin Hodge. When asked about the former Fox News host running for the highest office, Sheen remarked that Carlson possesses the "credibility" and "wealth of ideas" that would make for an interesting candidacy. “I think somebody like Tucker has the credibility and the wealth of ideas that would really be interesting," he admitted.

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Source: MEGA

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Charlie Sheen Says ‘A Lot of People’ Would Vote for Tucker Carlson for President



“I think somebody like Tucker has the credibility and the wealth of ideas that would really be interesting.” pic.twitter.com/efojgUKptL — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) May 4, 2026 Source: @TheChiefNerd Charlie Sheen spoke about Tucker Carlson during a podcast.

This conversation follows Sheen's September 2025 appearance on "The Tucker Carlson Show," where the two discussed Sheen's Hollywood career, sobriety journey and unlikely partnerships, including one with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. He recalled teaming up with InfoWars founder Jones in 2009 to publish a fictional transcript of a 9/11 interview with then-President Barack Obama. He claimed they intentionally let the transcript marinate as if it were real for 20 minutes before adding a disclaimer, which caused temporary hysteria and prompted a scolding phone call from a White House press official.

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Source: MEGA Sheen has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

Looking back on his public tirades against his former Two and a Half Men boss, Sheen acknowledged that he acted like a massive bully during that era and that his behavior was misdirected and unfair. Carlson remarked that he saw a "cocaine-infused Teddy Roosevelt" in Sheen during that time, praising his "vigor." Sheen has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, labeling him a "charlatan," a "shame pile of idiocy," and a "sad & silly homunculus.”

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Source: MEGA Carlson has been feuding with the president.

He famously recounted that Trump gave him fake "platinum" cufflinks as a wedding gift, later stating, "if [Trump] gets in, I've got to support him and hope he does the best job he can." However, he later urged America to "WAKE UP" regarding his candidacy. He also praised the president's past advice regarding his marriage in a recent documentary. In the 2025 Netflix docuseries, aka Charlie Sheen, the actor reacted to archival footage of Trump warning his ex-wife’s parents not to let her marry him. Carlson has been feuding with the president, with whom he has broken dramatically on several issues, including Trump’s military actions in Iran, which Carlson claims contradict "America First" promises. The far-right podcaster has expressed regret for his past support of Trump, calling him a "slave" to foreign influence, while Trump has retorted by labeling Carlson a "low-IQ nut job.”

Source: MEGA Charlie Sheen said there are people who want Tucker Carlson in the Oval Office.