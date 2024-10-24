Todd Chrisley Fired From His Prison Chapel Job for 'Talking' to Inmates: 'He's Very Disappointed and Upset,' Reveals Star's Lawyer

"He was told that he was talking with [Residential Drug Abuse Program] participants, and that was not allowed," he shared. "He served in this voluntary capacity for almost 2 years, and it has been confirmed that the Chaplain had always been satisfied with his services."

Chrisley — who is serving 12 years behind bars for tax fraud and evasion — is "very disappointed and upset that he can no longer participate in the administration of the set-up for religious services at Pensacola, which includes Christian, Jewish, and Muslim services," Surgent noted.