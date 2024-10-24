or
Todd Chrisley Fired From His Prison Chapel Job for 'Talking' to Inmates: 'He's Very Disappointed and Upset,' Reveals Star's Lawyer

Todd Chrisley held the job for nearly two years.

Oct. 24 2024, Published 10:41 a.m. ET

Todd Chrisley has been fired from his job as an administrative assistant to the Chaplain at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

His lawyer, Jay Surgent, told a news outlet the reality star, 55, "was never given an actual reason for his dismissal."

Todd Chrisley was abruptly fired from his prison chapel job, the star's lawyer announced.

"He was told that he was talking with [Residential Drug Abuse Program] participants, and that was not allowed," he shared. "He served in this voluntary capacity for almost 2 years, and it has been confirmed that the Chaplain had always been satisfied with his services."

Chrisley — who is serving 12 years behind bars for tax fraud and evasion — is "very disappointed and upset that he can no longer participate in the administration of the set-up for religious services at Pensacola, which includes Christian, Jewish, and Muslim services," Surgent noted.

The patriarch was given the axe because he went against the rules and was talking with inmates.

When a separate news outlet reached out to the facility about the news, they responded, "for privacy reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including their work detail assignments."

As OK! reported, the Chrisley Knows Best star's daughter Savannah Chrisley has been sharing updates on her dad's life behind bars and that of her mom Julie, 51, who was sentenced to seven years at a different prison on similar charges.

Daughter Savannah Chrisley is trying to get both of her parents out of jail.

Todd Chrisley

After making visits to her parents' jails, she spilled on her podcast, "I used to say I think it would get easier as time goes on, but I really think that’s a lie. I think I was lying to myself to make myself feel better because it does get harder."

"It gets harder each time you leave, and you know you’re leaving them behind," the blonde beauty, 27, confessed.

The one silver lining in the situation is that Savannah has been able to have "really intentional conversations" with each of her parents.

"I find myself just kind of reflecting on a lot of things in life, and just things as a kid, and we just get to have conversations that I feel like we’ve needed to have for a really long time," she explained.

In 2022, the reality star began his 12-year sentence for tax fraud and evasion.

Savannah has been leading the way in trying to prove her parents' innocence, but so far, she's had no luck, as even after her mom was recently resentenced, the matriarch was given the same amount of jail time.

"It's heartbreaking to me that this is going on, but like I said, I don't just do this for my parents. I do this for all the other men and women that are currently incarcerated that can't fight for themselves," Savannah said of the alleged unfair treatment inmates receive.

People, Page Six and TMZ reported on Todd being fired from his prison job.

