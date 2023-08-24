Chase Chrisley Insists Parents Todd and Julie Aren't in the 'Country Club Prison' Everyone Thinks: 'It's the Polar Opposite'
Todd and Julie Chrisley have been doing time for their crime since January, though they are nowhere near the finish line in their 12 and seven-year respective prison sentences.
As the pair remain locked behind bars in what their son Chase Chrisley described to be "awful" conditions, their five children have come together to pick up the pieces of the reality stars' lives while their parents are gone.
"It’s a terrible situation," Chase admitted during an interview with a news outlet published Wednesday, August 23, noting his parents — who were convicted on several counts of fraud — are "hanging in there."
"The conditions are awful and if you read all these headlines they say the polar opposite, but it is not the truth," the 27-year-old explained while promoting his family's upcoming new reality series that will spread "a lot of awareness" to the Chrisleys' current situation.
While "everyone has this perception that my parents are in this country club prison," Chase insisted: "That’s just not the case at all. My mom’s sitting up there with no air, and my dad’s facility has no air."
"They both have black mold, lead-based paint, the roof is falling in on both facilities. So it’s just, it’s just a lie," he confessed, emphasizing his family's reasoning for wanting to launch a new reality series after Chrisley Knows Best ended earlier this year upon Todd and Julie's admission into prison.
Aside from gruesome conditions inside Todd's prison in Florida, as well as Julie's in Kentucky, one major devastation the children have learned about their parents is that they haven't been able to speak to one another in the several months since they've been sent away.
"It’s over 200 [days] now, which is really tough for them because my mom and dad are obsessed with each other," Chase expressed of the fraudsters, who tied the knot in 1996.
While Chase knows the new series won't change his family's current situation, he emphasized the brood's determination to "continue to fight," and he hopes the show will "bring the truth and air it out."
