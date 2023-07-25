OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Chase Chrisley
OK LogoNEWS

Is It Over? Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Unfollow Each Other on Social Media

chase chrisley fiancee emmy medders escape to miami pp
Source: @chasechrisley/instagram
By:

Jul. 25 2023, Published 2:33 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Did Chase Chrisley and fiancée Emmy Medders split?

After the couple announced their engagement in October 2022, the Chrisley Knows Best star and the spray tan artist have noticeably wiped all traces of each other from their respective social media pages.

Article continues below advertisement
chase chrisley fiancee emmy medders escape to miami
Source: @chasechrisley/instagram

Adding fuel to the fire, Chrisley and Medders no longer follow each other on Instagram. The reality star's siblings, Savannah Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley, appeared to have followed suit regarding tracking Medders' Instagram account.

Fans on Reddit also speculated that the young couple may be over, as one user pointed out that the 26-year-old "keeps taking pics without her ring, and they haven't been photographed in a long time."

Article continues below advertisement
chase chrisley fiancee emmy medders escape to miami
Source: @chasechrisley/instagram

Another person pointed out that before deleting all photos and videos of Chrisley, she "unpinned their engagement photos" from her Instagram.

The 27-year-old and Medders began dating in 2020 but broke up for the first time in August 2021. Chrisley confirmed on Instagram in April 2022 that they reconciled their romance.

MORE ON:
Chase Chrisley
Article continues below advertisement
chase chrisley reveals todd julie chrisleys awful prison environment
Source: mega

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," Chrisley penned in a since-deleted Instagram post about their love. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"

Chrisley — whose parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving out their jail sentences for fraud — even expressed his desire to start a family with Medders during a May episode of the "Chasin Birdies" podcast.

"I want a big family. I mean, I come from a big family so I don't ever want an empty house. Family is everything," he gushed. "I'd have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do as [is] the traditional way, which I respect that. And it's up to her. It's her body."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.