Is It Over? Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Unfollow Each Other on Social Media
Did Chase Chrisley and fiancée Emmy Medders split?
After the couple announced their engagement in October 2022, the Chrisley Knows Best star and the spray tan artist have noticeably wiped all traces of each other from their respective social media pages.
Adding fuel to the fire, Chrisley and Medders no longer follow each other on Instagram. The reality star's siblings, Savannah Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley, appeared to have followed suit regarding tracking Medders' Instagram account.
Fans on Reddit also speculated that the young couple may be over, as one user pointed out that the 26-year-old "keeps taking pics without her ring, and they haven't been photographed in a long time."
Another person pointed out that before deleting all photos and videos of Chrisley, she "unpinned their engagement photos" from her Instagram.
The 27-year-old and Medders began dating in 2020 but broke up for the first time in August 2021. Chrisley confirmed on Instagram in April 2022 that they reconciled their romance.
"Being able to call you mine forever is a blessing straight from God," Chrisley penned in a since-deleted Instagram post about their love. "You are the sunshine when it's dark, you are the rain when it's dry. I love you more than life itself and can't wait to live forever with you! To you my love! Thank you for taking me FOREVER!!"
Chrisley — whose parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving out their jail sentences for fraud — even expressed his desire to start a family with Medders during a May episode of the "Chasin Birdies" podcast.
"I want a big family. I mean, I come from a big family so I don't ever want an empty house. Family is everything," he gushed. "I'd have a baby right now, but she wants to get married, do as [is] the traditional way, which I respect that. And it's up to her. It's her body."