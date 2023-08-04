Chase Chrisley's Ex-Fiancée Emmy Medders Gushes About Feeling 'Hopeful' and 'Grateful' After Shocking Split
Chase Chrisley's ex-fiancée, Emmy Medders, has closed the chapter on her life involving the Chrisley Knows Best star.
More than one week after Chase announced the former flames called off their engagement, Emmy took to her Instagram to gush over what the future holds for her.
“Welcome August. Hopeful + grateful for you!” the recently single stunner captioned an Instagram Reel on Tuesday, July 31.
In the social media video, Emmy is seen walking around the roof of a parking garage while smiling and posing from different angles. She paired the clip with Taylor Swift's "August" — which is about a romance that was never going to work out.
The exes first sparked split rumors last month when eagle-eyed fans noticed they both wiped all traces of the other on their respective social media pages. Adding fuel to the fire, Chase and Emmy no longer follow each other on Instagram.
The reality star's siblings, Savannah Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley and Grayson Chrisley, appeared to have followed suit regarding tracking Emmy's Instagram account.
The 27-year-old then confirmed their relationship status, sharing on July 25: “Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself."
“We both agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately," Chase concluded in an Instagram statement. "Thank you for respecting our privacy.”
Chase proposed to the blonde bombshell in October 2022, with the two often offering glimpses of their love online.
And while Emmy has yet to address their demise, she previously revealed she and Chase briefly split for two weeks back in 2021 after they began dating in early 2020.
On the same day Chase announced his split, Savannah released her podcast episode featuring her brother, where she questioned the status of his relationship.
“So, you’re doing OK?” the podcast host asked Chase, who replied: “Yeah, I’m doing OK.”
Chase's lack of a response prompted Savannah to joke that he wasn’t giving her “any good juice," clarifying that she’d like him to say something “for a tabloid to take and run with.”
Chase shot back that he was trying to keep his “d--- name out of the tabloids — not in them.” However, he caved in, promising to do a "tell-all," as he has a “lot of s--- to tell.”