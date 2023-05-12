Black Mold and No Air Conditioning: Chase Chrisley Reveals Todd and Julie Chrisley's Awful Prison Environments
Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Chase wants people to know his parents aren't living in the lap of luxury while serving out their respective prison sentences.
The 26-year-old discussed the situation on the Thursday, May 11, episode of his "Chasin' Birdies" podcast.
"Their conditions are so s*****. Everybody acts like my dad’s in some country club, and that’s not the case at all," he said of the patriarch, 54, who, will serve 12 years behind bars at Florida's Federal Prison Camp Pensacola. "I mean, they got black mold."
Chase noted his mom's facility — Kentucky's Federal Medical Center Lexington — is "even worse," as it "doesn’t even have air conditioning." As OK! reported, the prisons also have strict phone privileges and conduct multiple inspections of inmates' cells each day.
The young adult said he and sister Savannah, 25, made a rotating visiting schedule so they get to see both parents.
"It’s tough," Chase admitted of the weekend trips. "Our family loves really really hard, so when you love somebody as much as we love each other, it’s definitely very difficult, very difficult to see your loved ones in a situation like that."
The mess is even harder for Savannah, as when the reality stars surrendered, she became the legal guardian of brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, the little girl her parents took in from Todd's estranged troubled son Kyle.
The blonde beauty recently detailed how much the ordeal is taking a toll on her.
"I’m in that anger part of grief right now. I’m just angry at everything," she said on an episode of her "Unlocked" podcast. "And also, after taking on the kids, I’m like, ‘OK. Do I actually want kids?’ You know, seeing how much this whole thing has affected us?"
"I try to be a good adult figure in their life, but it’s really hard being 25 and having two kids and trying to figure out what’s best for them," she explained. "You get to grow through the ages. Now, I’m just being thrown into it."
Todd and Julie began their sentences in January after being found guilty of tax and bank fraud, though they've maintained they are innocent.