Lindsie Chrisley 'Blocked' Siblings After 'Argument' Because She 'Didn't Want to Deal' With Drama: 'It's My Fault'
Lindsie Chrisley is airing out her family's dirty laundry.
Though Lindsie no longer follows her sister, Savannah, 25, and brothers Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17, on social media, she has insisted that there is no bad blood within the Chrisley brood.
“Well, since I’m being v[ery] honest. I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn’t want to deal with it,” the 33-year-old wrote during a Monday, June 26, Instagram Q&A, admitting: “So it’s my fault. My b.”
Nevertheless, Lindsie — who shares 10-year-old son Jackson with Will Campbell — clarified, “No drama though, everything is fine. We are all fine."
This wasn't the first time Lindsie has gone out of her way to keep her distance from her family members, as she spent the holiday season apart from her dad, Todd Chrisley, and mom, Julie Chrisley, following their November prison sentencing.
“With my parents’ sentencing just being a couple of days before Thanksgiving and me having Jackson for Thanksgiving, emotions were very high at that point,” the Chrisley Knows Best star shared during a December 2022 episode of her "The Southern Tea" podcast. “I just didn’t feel it was in the best interest of Jackson for him to go and see my parents in any state that they normally aren’t if that makes sense.”
- Lindsie Chrisley Addresses Rumors of a Feud With Julie Chrisley, Reveals if She'll Visit Stepmom in Prison
- Lindsie Chrisley Drags Abby Lee Miller Over Remarks About Imprisoned Dad Todd: 'She Should Know Better'
- Lindsie Chrisley Reveals 'Frustrating' Reason Why She Hasn't Traveled To Kentucky To Visit Stepmom Julie In Prison
Lindsie's parents were convicted last summer for bank fraud, wire fraud and tax evasion, with the father-daughter duo having reconciled around the time Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, went to trial.
“I can confidently tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever,” she said during a July 2022 podcast episode after testifying on her dad's behalf. “Nothing like that ever transpired.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
She explained her imprisoned dad reached back out to her after her split from her ex-husband. “That’s really more so how we were able to reconnect. So, to answer that question — in short, it was definitely because of my divorce," the daughter of Todd and Teresa Terry made clear at the time.
Us Weekly reported Lindsie's Instagram Story.