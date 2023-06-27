Lindsie Chrisley 'Blocked' Siblings After 'Argument' Because She 'Didn't Want to Deal' With Drama: 'It's My Fault'

This wasn't the first time Lindsie has gone out of her way to keep her distance from her family members, as she spent the holiday season apart from her dad, Todd Chrisley, and mom, Julie Chrisley, following their November prison sentencing.

“With my parents’ sentencing just being a couple of days before Thanksgiving and me having Jackson for Thanksgiving, emotions were very high at that point,” the Chrisley Knows Best star shared during a December 2022 episode of her "The Southern Tea" podcast. “I just didn’t feel it was in the best interest of Jackson for him to go and see my parents in any state that they normally aren’t if that makes sense.”