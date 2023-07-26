Todd and Julie Chrisley's 'Nightmare' Prison Conditions Revealed: Rattlesnakes, No Air Conditioning and More
Savannah and Chase Chrisley are giving fans insight into their parents' living conditions while in prison.
During the Wednesday, July 26, episode of her podcast, "Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley," the two siblings opened up about the disastrous environments Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently dealing with behind bars after the 27-year-old visited his father.
"You went and saw Dad, and you got to hear about the cluster of everything going on at his facility," Savannah said before Chase bluntly stated, "It's a nightmare."
"They both have no air conditioning," Chase — who recently split with fiancée Emmy Medders — told his younger sister. "They are both in states where it gets to be 100+ degrees, and there's no air conditioning."
The former beauty queen alleged the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky — where her mom is spending her sentence — has an infestation of wildlife within the building.
According to Savannah, Julie "has rattlesnakes just casually slithering on the floor in front of her" and has allegedly seen snakes in her cell, around her bed."
"I don't care if you killed somebody, if you're in a government facility, you should have air conditioning," Chase said. "At the end of the day, it's my parents. I mean, I don't [expect] anyone else to feel bad for them. [People] don't have any sympathy until they're in the situation and it's their loved one."
The Chrisleys have been through so much since their parents were convicted on fraud charges in November 2022, often leaving the brother and sister duo in disbelief about what happened. "It's just crazy to sit and watch Mom and Dad go through that," Savannah explained. "But luckily, they have the fight in them."
"They're strong, and they have remained loyal to each other, they love each other," Chase added. "They are strong individuals. They weren't built to break and this, for damn sure, isn't going to break them."