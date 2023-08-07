Cheating Tom Sandoval Caught Leaving L.A. Lounge With Mystery Woman Months After Raquel Leviss Split
Tom Sandoval had himself a weekend! The disgraced Vanderpump Rules star was seen leaving a Los Angeles lounge on Saturday night, August 5, with a mystery woman — months after his split from Raquel Leviss.
He was caught waiting outside the Fleur Room in West Hollywood for the valet before he and his female companion got into his car together. Dressed in a green, patterned shirt, brown trousers, white sneakers and a fedora hat, Sandoval was photographed smirking behind the steering wheel as the brunette woman was smiling and laughing in the passenger seat.
The sighting comes months after Sandoval — who split from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix earlier this year amid his affair with Leviss — was seen with another mystery woman in May, mere hours before his split from Leviss hit headlines.
After carrying on with their months-long affair behind Madix's back — despite Leviss being one of her best friends — Sandoval and the former pageant queen contestant ultimately broke up once their betrayal rocked the Bravo world in March.
“Raquel dipped out,” an insider spilled in May. “Sandoval is not the one for her.”
Though VPR fans are eager to watch the fallout of the casts' relationships following the ultimate betrayal, Leviss has yet to return to filming for Season 11 after checking herself into a mental health facility in early June.
An insider explained that Leviss had been playing "hardball" with Bravo execs regarding her return, as "she wants to get as much money as she possibly can."
As for Sandoval's other ex, Madix returned for Season 11 — but under one condition. An insider spilled that Madix is "refusing to share the screen" in any "one-on-one" interactions with Sandoval following his affair.
Madix hasn't spoken to Sandoval since all the drama went down earlier this year when the cast filmed the bombshell Season 10 reunion, which was taped on March 23.
Though getting footage of the sandwich shop co-founder and the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman is "at the top of [producers'] to-do list," Madix's stance remains firm that she is "just not interested in talking to the guy," the source explained.
