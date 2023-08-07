Cheating Tom Sandoval Caught Leaving L.A. Lounge With Mystery Woman Months After Raquel Leviss Split

Tom Sandoval had himself a weekend! The disgraced Vanderpump Rules star was seen leaving a Los Angeles lounge on Saturday night, August 5, with a mystery woman — months after his split from Raquel Leviss.

He was caught waiting outside the Fleur Room in West Hollywood for the valet before he and his female companion got into his car together. Dressed in a green, patterned shirt, brown trousers, white sneakers and a fedora hat, Sandoval was photographed smirking behind the steering wheel as the brunette woman was smiling and laughing in the passenger seat.