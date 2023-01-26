Chelsea Handler Declares She's No Longer Talking About Split From Jo Koy: 'It's Run Out Of Gas'

Chelsea Handler is looking forward to the future, which doesn't including speaking about her ex Jo Koy.

While appearing on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the comedian, 47, shared how she'll always cherish working alongside Koy, 51, in her Netflix special Chelsea Handler: Revolution.

“I got to share it with somebody that I was madly in love with. It’s super sweet,” she explained the flick, which was directed by Koy. “It’s probably the sweetest thing that I’ve ever done. I’m not a very sweet, romantic person. I’m sweet.”