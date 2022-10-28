Puppy Love! Chelsea Handler Jokes Her Dog Is Her 'Lover' Following Jo Koy Split
Chelsea Handler is giving the main man in her life some love — her dog Bert! On Thursday, October 28, the now single lady shared an adorable video to her Instagram Story of her beloved pet whose been soaking up her attention following her split from ex-boyfriend Jo Koy.
"Who's my little baby boy?" Handler jokingly said to the pooch as he relaxed in her bed. "Are you my lover? Do you sleep with Mommy? Are you my baby boy?"
The funny lady went on to playfully ask the fluffy pup if he has a girlfriend and if he was going to help her write her next book.
Handler will no doubt have a lot to write about in her next tell-all after parting ways with her fellow comedian and longtime pal, with whom she called it quits in July after less than a year together. As OK! previously reported, the former Chelsea Lately host broke the hearts of her fans when she announced their break up on social media.
"In anticipation of celebrating our first year together, Jo and I recorded this video early, but as many of you have noticed, it is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler penned alongside an Instagram video, which was supposed to celebrate their one year anniversary.
"This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever," she noted of her romance with Koy. "To be loved and adored by @jokoy has been one of the greatest gifts of my life."
The 47-year-old — who has been friends with Koy since their days on Handler's hit E! talk show in the early 2000s — explained that despite calling it quits, the Washington native taught her vital lessons about love.
"Jo — you blew my creativity open, my lust for working hard again, being on the road again, and you reminded me who I was and always have been, and my feet have never been more firmly planted in the ground," she continued. "This is not an ending. It’s another beginning, and it’s a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun."