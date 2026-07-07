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Chelsea Handler, 51, Flaunts Her Toned Figure in Strapless Bikini on European Vacation: Photo

Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA,@chelseahandler/instagram

Chelsea Handler showed off her phenomenal figure while on vacation.

July 7 2026, Published 1:28 p.m. ET

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Chelsea Handler proved she's still got it!

The comedian posted a hot selfie on Monday, July 6, to her Instagram story, giving fans a look at her impressive abs.

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Toned and Ready

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Chelsea Handler
Source: @chelseahandler/instagram

Chelsea Handler showed off her figure in a recent selfie.

She wore a purple strapless bikini as her hair blew in the wind. Captioning the post, "I got lost in Europa," it seems like Handler hopped on the celebrity bandwagon of enjoying a European summer.

Her vacation comes amid her U.S. & Canada leg of The High and Mighty Tour. The tour, which started on May 15 in Saratoga, Calif., and wraps up on December 6 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, takes a short hiatus in July.

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Single and Thriving

Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler is single after split from her mystery cowboy.

The "Dear Chelsea" podcast host has been candid about embracing her single life.

On an episode of Kristin Cavallari's podcast "Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari," Handler admitted, "I am not a long-term person. I just am not interested in anything that comes after the six-month mark. I’m not interested in dealing with your family or issues."

She went on to add she may not feel this way forever, but right now, "I'm not in a place in my life where I wanna take on another person."

"I don't want to be part of a unit," Handler went on to say. "I want to have a good s--- affair."

"The last guy I was dating, I met him in Vegas at a blackjack table. That was a really fun, like, adventure. We had a great five, six months together," she shared about her mystery cowboy.

"Maybe I’ll see him again, maybe we’ll fool around again," she joked.

She is no stranger to being open about her romantic life, finishing off by saying her focus was "having s-- and looking her best" — and if this recent selfie is any confirmation, it seems like she is sticking to her word.

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Chelsea Handler

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Keeping It Honest

Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler was not afraid to speak her mind after 'The Roast of Kevin Hart.'

Handler also made headlines recently for her appearance at The Roast of Kevin Hart after calling out fellow comedians Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe.

On an episode of Deon Cole's podcast, "Deon Cole's Funny Knowing You," Handler kept it candid when asked how she felt about the jokes made during the Netflix special.

“I knew enough about Tony and Shane — they’re racists, they’re bigots, they’re sexist,” she said.

Chelsea Handler
Source: MEGA

Chelsea Handler did not find some of the jokes to be funny.

She went on to say that a lot of the material used did not sit right with her: “I don’t find those jokes funny,” she shared before saying that her good friend Hart deserved more and the vibe felt off from the beginning.

“There was so much disgustingness; I knew it was gonna be a gross vibe,” she confessed.

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