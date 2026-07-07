Chelsea Handler, 51, Flaunts Her Toned Figure in Strapless Bikini on European Vacation: Photo

The comedian posted a hot selfie on Monday, July 6, to her Instagram story, giving fans a look at her impressive abs.

Her vacation comes amid her U.S. & Canada leg of The High and Mighty Tour. The tour, which started on May 15 in Saratoga, Calif., and wraps up on December 6 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, takes a short hiatus in July.

She wore a purple strapless bikini as her hair blew in the wind. Captioning the post, "I got lost in Europa," it seems like Handler hopped on the celebrity bandwagon of enjoying a European summer.

The "Dear Chelsea" podcast host has been candid about embracing her single life.

On an episode of Kristin Cavallari's podcast "Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari," Handler admitted, "I am not a long-term person. I just am not interested in anything that comes after the six-month mark. I’m not interested in dealing with your family or issues."

She went on to add she may not feel this way forever, but right now, "I'm not in a place in my life where I wanna take on another person."

"I don't want to be part of a unit," Handler went on to say. "I want to have a good s--- affair."

"The last guy I was dating, I met him in Vegas at a blackjack table. That was a really fun, like, adventure. We had a great five, six months together," she shared about her mystery cowboy.

"Maybe I’ll see him again, maybe we’ll fool around again," she joked.

She is no stranger to being open about her romantic life, finishing off by saying her focus was "having s-- and looking her best" — and if this recent selfie is any confirmation, it seems like she is sticking to her word.