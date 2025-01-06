Megyn Kelly Slams 'Disgusting Anti-Catholic Film' 'Conclave' in Scathing Rant: 'I'm Disgusted'
Megyn Kelly isn’t holding back when it comes to Edward Berger’s new film Conclave.
On Sunday, January 5, the outspoken commentator took to X to vent about the drama, which stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence. The story follows the cardinal as he navigates the Vatican’s secretive process of selecting a new pope, only to uncover shocking secrets that threaten to shake the Catholic Church.
“Just made the huge mistake of watching the much-celebrated Conclave & it is the most disgusting anti-Catholic film I have seen in a long time,” Kelly began in her fiery post.
“Shame on Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci & John Lithgow for starring in it & shame on director Edward Berger (among others),” she added, referring to other cast members of the flick.
"The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast host went on to share the film’s most outrageous twist, which left her furious.
“They make THE POPE INTERS--! This is the big exciting twist at the end. I wish I had known so I wouldn’t have watched it. There are almost no redeeming characters in the movie — every cardinal is morally bankrupt/repulsive,” she fumed.
“The only exception of course is the inters-- pope (who — surprise! — has female reproductive parts) & the cardinal who keeps her secret — bc of course that kind of Catholic secret-keeping must be lionized,” Kelly continued. “I’m disgusted. What a thing to release to streaming just in time for Christmas. They would never do this to Muslims, but Christians/Catholics are always fair game to mock/belittle/smear.”
Her post quickly sparked a heated conversation online.
“As a Catholic I am hurt and disappointed in our pope who has taken to politics and activism he has no business in. He has officially become a tool for the cabal. Why is the Catholic Church not complaining about this film? It’s not a good look!” one user commented.
“Thank you for saving me the time. Many Hollywood movies seem to unfairly target the Catholic Church, which raises concerns about their intent. Religious themes should be treated with respect, not as fantasy or entertainment, as they hold deep meaning for millions. They should promote wholesome representations that honor faith and its followers,” another chimed in.
Meanwhile, a third user shared their experience watching the movie, writing, “My family walked out before it ended! The production studio is owned by 'them.' The whole movie was made to push multiculturalism, tolerance, and gender identity/fluidity onto Catholics… These are concepts pushed by the Torah, not the Christian Bible.”
Despite the backlash, director Berger defended his work in an earlier interview, denying any intent to attack the church.
“Humans make mistakes and have problems and are weighed down by their conscience,” he told Yahoo! in November. “That's what I'm embracing, not all the evils of [the Catholic Church], but just trying to understand what humans are.”
Berger viewed the movie's recent drama as “a good thing.”
“In the end, if there were controversy, I never think it’s bad. I invite that. I love that. We’ve lost the ability to argue with each other without fighting each other,” he explained. “And if everyone has a different opinion and a different feeling, that's a good thing."
“If I disagree with you, I might learn something from you … and suddenly go, ‘Ah, OK, never thought about it that way. Thank you for teaching me,’” Berger continued. “After all, it is a movie.”
Screenwriter Peter Straughan, fresh off his Golden Globe win for Best Screenplay on Sunday, January 5, didn’t shy away from defending Conclave’s intentions.
“I don’t think the film is anti-Catholic. I was brought up Catholic. I was an altar boy,” Straughan shared.
“I think the core message of Conclave is about the church always having to re-find its spiritual core because it deals so much with power. That’s always been a careful, difficult balance,” Straughan added. “To me, that was a very central Catholic ideal that I was brought up with. I stand by it.”