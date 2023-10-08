Cher Was 'Desperate to Help Her Son' Elijah Before Allegedly Hiring 4 Men to Kidnap Him, Source Claims: 'She Was Terrified'

Cher was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of her youngest son, 47-year-old Elijah Blue Allman, last November.

The musician was staying at a New York hotel and attempting to reconcile with his estranged wife, Mariangela King, while allegedly also battling substance abuse issues at the time. Despite the controversial nature of the decision, a source claimed that Cher hired the men out of desperation and love for her struggling son.