Cher, 77, Admits She 'Hates' Getting Older Amid Romance With Younger Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 37
Cher is getting extremely honest about the aging process.
In a recent interview with Today, the music icon, 77, had a wild reaction to her song "Believe" hitting it's 25-year anniversary, as the milestone reminded her of how old she is.
"It's not that amazing. It pisses the f--- out of me," Cher explained to Harry Smith of her 1998 track's big anniversary.
"So you and age, you are not friends?" the journalist asked the "Little Man" vocalist, who has been dating 37-year-old Alexander "AE" Edwards on and off since last year.
"No!" Cher exclaimed, adding that her late mother, Georgia Holt — who passed away one year ago at 96 — "didn’t mind" getting older. However, for the pop star, she'd "give anything to be 70 again!"
Cher has always been honest about aging. In fact, as OK! previously reported, the Moonstruck actress admitted her younger man doesn't usually understand her references because they were born so far apart.
"Sometimes I'm talking to him, and he has no idea who I'm talking about… The other day, I said, 'Do you know who, I don't know, Clark Gable, [is]?' Somebody said, 'Yes, of course,' but most of my references… He'll look at me and go, 'I wasn't born yet,'" she revealed in a recent interview.
However different their viewpoints might be, the Mermaids star's relationship with the music producer has been going strong. "I hate to talk about how happy I am, but no, we have a great time together," Cher admitted.
"We can talk music. We can talk about everything. He's a got a great sense of humor, he's got the cutest son in the world, ever… We just get each other," she said, noting Alexander is "more obviously shy" and "reserved" than she is.
Despite the pair taking a brief break from their relationship earlier this year, they quickly got back together after first being linked in November 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Alexander's got diamond teeth, tattoos, white hair, and he's way younger. He's a beautiful man," Cher said of falling for the Def Jam executive.
"No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun," she noted. "What I learned is that it's never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, 'Well, this is doomed.' But we've been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would've been worth it. I've had the best time."