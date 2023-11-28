Cher, 77, Admits She 'Hates' Getting Older Amid Romance With Younger Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 37

"No!" Cher exclaimed, adding that her late mother, Georgia Holt — who passed away one year ago at 96 — "didn’t mind" getting older. However, for the pop star, she'd "give anything to be 70 again!"

Cher has always been honest about aging. In fact, as OK! previously reported, the Moonstruck actress admitted her younger man doesn't usually understand her references because they were born so far apart.

"Sometimes I'm talking to him, and he has no idea who I'm talking about… The other day, I said, 'Do you know who, I don't know, Clark Gable, [is]?' Somebody said, 'Yes, of course,' but most of my references… He'll look at me and go, 'I wasn't born yet,'" she revealed in a recent interview.