OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Cher
OK LogoNEWS

'I Almost Got an Ulcer Last Time': Cher Vows to Leave the U.S. If Donald Trump Wins the 2024 Presidential Election

cher leave country trump
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 19 2023, Published 8:39 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Cher is making it clear that if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, she will not be staying in America.

“I almost got an ulcer the last time,” the “Believe” singer, 77, said of Trump, 77, being in the White House the first time around.

Article continues below advertisement
cher leave country
Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

“If he gets in, who knows?” the Grammy winner added. “This time I will leave [the country]."

This is hardly the first time the Goddess of Pop has denounced Trump. In a 2020 interview, she said Trump has done more good than bad for society.

“People who just disagreed with each other before are now enemies,” she said. “I hate to even call him a president because all he does is watch TV.”

Article continues below advertisement

She also predicted that Trump would lash out if he didn't become president again in 2020, which is exactly what happened. (Trump claims the 2020 election was "rigged," even though there is no evidence to support this.)

“If Trump can’t be in the White House, he’s going to burn it down,” she stated. “He’s the most vindictive person I’ve ever witnessed. I think he’s fighting so hard because he’s going to be prosecuted when he gets out of the White House.”

cher leave country
Source: mega

Cher vowed to leave the U.S. if Donald Trump is elected.

Article continues below advertisement

She also referred to a number of lawsuits and criminal investigations Trump could face after he left the White House, stating: “I think he’s fighting so hard because he’s going to be prosecuted when he gets out of the White House.”

When she asked if he could end up in prison, she said, “Oh, I hope so. I’ll be dancing around.”

During the previous election in 2016, Cher supported Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump at the time.

“When I see Trump talking, I just want to blow my brains out,” she said at the time. “Well maybe not my brains. I’m just like, ‘What are you talking about, Jesus!’”

Article continues below advertisement
cher leave country
Source: mega

Donald Trump claimed he'll go to jail if needed.

MORE ON:
Cher

Meanwhile, Trump is currently in hot water and is facing 91 felony counts in separate cases.

However, this week, he made it clear that if he needs to be behind bars, he'll concede.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
cher trump leave country win race
Source: mega

The singer is not a fan of Donald Trump.

"They’re getting beaten very badly by me in the polls. They think the only way they can catch me is to stop me from speaking. They want to take away my voice and a judge gave a gag order today. Did you hear that? On speech, which I believe is totally unconstitutional what she did. A judge gave a gag order, a judge doesn’t like me too much," he said during a campaign in Clive, Iowa, on Monday, October 16. "Her whole life is not liking me, but she gave a gag order. You know what a gag order is? You can’t speak badly about your opponent. But this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly."

The Guardian spoke to Cher.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.