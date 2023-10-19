'I Almost Got an Ulcer Last Time': Cher Vows to Leave the U.S. If Donald Trump Wins the 2024 Presidential Election
Cher is making it clear that if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election, she will not be staying in America.
“I almost got an ulcer the last time,” the “Believe” singer, 77, said of Trump, 77, being in the White House the first time around.
“If he gets in, who knows?” the Grammy winner added. “This time I will leave [the country]."
This is hardly the first time the Goddess of Pop has denounced Trump. In a 2020 interview, she said Trump has done more good than bad for society.
“People who just disagreed with each other before are now enemies,” she said. “I hate to even call him a president because all he does is watch TV.”
She also predicted that Trump would lash out if he didn't become president again in 2020, which is exactly what happened. (Trump claims the 2020 election was "rigged," even though there is no evidence to support this.)
“If Trump can’t be in the White House, he’s going to burn it down,” she stated. “He’s the most vindictive person I’ve ever witnessed. I think he’s fighting so hard because he’s going to be prosecuted when he gets out of the White House.”
When she asked if he could end up in prison, she said, “Oh, I hope so. I’ll be dancing around.”
During the previous election in 2016, Cher supported Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump at the time.
“When I see Trump talking, I just want to blow my brains out,” she said at the time. “Well maybe not my brains. I’m just like, ‘What are you talking about, Jesus!’”
Meanwhile, Trump is currently in hot water and is facing 91 felony counts in separate cases.
However, this week, he made it clear that if he needs to be behind bars, he'll concede.
"They’re getting beaten very badly by me in the polls. They think the only way they can catch me is to stop me from speaking. They want to take away my voice and a judge gave a gag order today. Did you hear that? On speech, which I believe is totally unconstitutional what she did. A judge gave a gag order, a judge doesn’t like me too much," he said during a campaign in Clive, Iowa, on Monday, October 16. "Her whole life is not liking me, but she gave a gag order. You know what a gag order is? You can’t speak badly about your opponent. But this is weaponry all being done because Joe Biden is losing the election and losing very, very badly to all of us in the polls. He’s losing badly."
The Guardian spoke to Cher.