Cheryl Burke Announces She's Leaving 'Dancing With The Stars': 'It's Been Very Emotional'

"Lately I've talked a lot about how my body — it just hurts," she noted. "For me as a dancer, as a woman, unfortunately, this is what happens as an athlete as well. There comes a time where —I'm almost 40 years old. I'm 38, and I have certain expectations I set for myself. Sometimes, if I don't see what I want to see or think that I am producing, that has a lot to do with it. But then also, it has a lot to do with growth in general."

"At the end of the day, it's my sobriety as well," the podcast host added. "I feel like I really have evolved and have just done a lot of work within myself and to continue to be judged, to continue to worry about my body, to continue to worry about if I look good or not look good in a costume is not where I am at today."