Dog Mom Cheryl Burke Bonds With Furry Friend Ysabella As Custody Battle With Ex-Husband Rages On

Taking to her Instagram Story, Burke recorded herself walking her pup, Ysabella, on a leash while she wore pink sweatpants and white sneakers. She added an Instagram stamp that read "dog mom" with a blue heart around the words.

'DWTS' PRO CHERYL BURKE ALLUDES TO MATTHEW LAWRENCE CHEATING ON HER FOLLOWING DIVORCE

The recently single celeb — whose divorce from Lawrence was finalized in September — also shared a video of Ysabella getting comfortable in her dog bed, which consisted of her biting the comfy cushion.