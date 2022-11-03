Cheryl Burke Hints She's Going Through Something 'Personal' As Matthew Lawrence Custody Drama Rages On
Cheryl Burke implied she may be going through a new, private struggle as her bitter custody battle with her ex-husband, Matthew Lawrence, continues.
The Dancing with the Stars pro met the Mrs. Doubtfire actor in 2006 and the former couple said "I Do" in 2019. They were married for three years before calling it quits — but their divorce has been far from smooth sailing.
"Due to something personal that came up today, I'm postponing my IG live to later this week," the television personality wrote on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 1. "Stay tuned for when that will be in the coming days... Thank you for understanding."
This comes as she prepares to go to trial with her ex — from whom she officially divorced in September — over the custody of their beloved dog, Ysabella. Burke recently confirmed she was officially headed to court in an episode of her podcast, "Burke in the Game," which aired in October.
"We are going to go to trial — unless he all of a sudden calls it off, but that would happen… and that will happen in January," she explained at the time, adding that she found it "cruel" that Lawrence was putting her through this because she "can't even imagine [her] life" without her pup.
"She's my dog, and it was a gift from my ex, and I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off," she continued. "Because you're taking my daughter away from me."
Despite all of the back-and-forth, Burke claimed she is "proud" of the woman she is becoming following her high profile split.
"Today I can say that I’m no longer pushing those fears away or running away from them. Instead I’m choosing to invite them in and take action so that I can stop facing the world with fear, and start embracing what makes me uniquely ME," she wrote via social media on Tuesday, October 18.
Continued Burke, "By choosing vulnerability and self love I have also realized along the way that some people may not want to hear it or be a part of it however, it’s who I am and more importantly by sharing my journey it takes any shame I’ve had away and in result, it’s what brings me a sense of peace and ease which is ultimately what I’m striving for in my life right now."