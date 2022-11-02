Cheryl Burke Spills Haunting Confession About High School Boyfriend Who 'Whipped Me With A Belt': 'I Remember His Parents Were Watching It'

"Not to get too graphic, but in high school — I'll never forget, the person I was with on and off for about four years whipped me with a belt," Burke, 38, shared with the show hosts. "And I had bruises all over my legs."

'DWTS' PRO CHERYL BURKE REFLECTS ON THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN 'BEING LONELY & ALONE' FOLLOWING MATTHEW LAWRENCE SPLIT

Burke then revealed: "I remember his parents were watching it, didn't do anything. And it wasn't like he was hitting me, he was whipping me."

While Burke's confession stunned the Red Table Talk panel, the professional dancer has been open in the past about her experiences with abuse.