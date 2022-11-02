'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke 'Scared' To Carry Baby Due To Body Dysmorphia: 'It Affects My Whole Life'
Cheryl Burke has opened up about what she thinks motherhood might look like for her post divorce.
During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her podcast "Burke In The Game" the Dance Moms star sat down with her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, to explain why she would prefer adopting instead of giving birth naturally after calling it quits with Matthew Lawrence.
"Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby," Burke told her longtime pal, explaining her deeply rooted fear of gaining weight and battle with body dysmorphia. "It affects my whole life and I don't want that to be brought down to my kid."
'DWTS' PRO CHERYL BURKE REFLECTS ON THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN 'BEING LONELY & ALONE' FOLLOWING MATTHEW LAWRENCE SPLIT
The model went on to explain that following the end of her three year marriage to the Boy Meets World star, she does not want to naturally give birth without being in a relationship.
"When carrying a baby, I think I would want to have a partner with me," Burke said of her potential motherhood journey. "I've really considered adopting. I don't want to wait to have a partner."
"I don't yearn for carrying my own kid, I yearn more for being mentally healthy, " the podcaster told Murgatroyd. "There are so many unwanted kids and the system is just not great."
Despite expressing her desire to become a mom, Burke made it clear that she's not planning on taking further actions anytime soon. "I would like to feel a little more grounded before I make a decision," she emphasized.
'DWTS' PRO CHERYL BURKE ALLUDES TO MATTHEW LAWRENCE CHEATING ON HER FOLLOWING DIVORCE
As OK! previously reported, Burke and Lawrence are currently embroiled in a nasty custody battle over their beloved dog Ysabella, after finalizing their divorce in September.
"It sucks because, for me, it's just cruel," the entertainer said in a recent interview about the sad situation. "She's my dog, and it was a gift from my ex, and I hope that this soon, you know, dies down, and he calls it off. Because you're taking my daughter away from me."
"Oh, I'm gonna cry. It's just really sad, you know," Burke, who will going to trial against her former spouse for custody of the pooch in January, emotionally said.