OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Cheryl Hines
OK LogoPolitics

Cheryl Hines Says Democrats 'Went Insane' After She Met Donald Trump With Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 'People Were Angry'

photo of cheryl hines and husband robert f. kennedy jr.
Source: mega

'I sat down with the president and people went insane,' the actress said on Joe Rogan's podcast.

Feb. 11 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET

Cheryl Hines opened up again about facing backlash for supporting husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

During an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast on Tuesday, February 10, the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, 60, reflected on the criticism she received from Democrats after meeting Donald Trump with anti-vaxxer husband, 72.

"I sat down with the president and people went insane," she said, noting that "people were angry" even when RFK Jr. initially ran as a Democratic candidate ahead of the 2024 election.

Source: @theHFDF/X
'There Was Like a Feeling of Doom for Me'

image of Cheryl Hines said Democrats constantly attack her controversial husband.
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

Cheryl Hines said Democrats constantly attack her controversial husband.

"Even if you’re in their party, it doesn’t matter," Hines said. "They were coming always after him, but it kicked up a notch when he decided to run for president."

The Emmy-nominated actress continued, "It’s just weird, you know. And there was like a feeling of doom for me," she said about her mental state as the attacks escalated.

"He’s … Bobby’s tough. He’s so friggin’ tough," she added, before sharing she felt like, "Oh my God, I’m not gonna make it!"

'I'm Not Built for This'

image of The actress admitted she doesn't think she's 'built' for the criticism she's faced.
Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube

The actress admitted she doesn't think she's 'built' for the criticism she's faced.

Earlier on in the episode, Rogan said that when her husband announced his candidacy in 2023, he thought, "'She's not built for this.'"

"Turns out I'm not built for this," the actress replied with a laugh. "No, it's insane."

"They will viciously attack each other, and then a minute later in the hallway it’s like, 'Hey, how’s it going?'" she explained. "And I’m still in shock, you know? I’m still angry about what just happened in there, and they’re already over it. They’re already like, 'Yeah, that’s politics. That’s what we do.'"

Cheryl Hines Feels 'Shunned' By Former Hollywood Friends

image of Cheryl Hines admitted former on-screen husband Larry David is 'mad' that RFK Jr. is a part of the Trump administration.
Source: mega

Cheryl Hines admitted former on-screen husband Larry David is 'mad' that RFK Jr. is a part of the Trump administration.

Hines has stood by her divisive husband, who went on to back Trump's campaign and was named U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

As a result, the Unscripted author has said she feels "shunned" by Hollywood over RFK Jr.'s controversial political moves — which have included anti-vaccination efforts and cutting funding toward medical research.

The Suburgatory actress has lost a number of famous friends, including her former on-screen husband and outspoken liberal Larry David. "I think he’s mad … because Bobby’s in the administration," she admitted in an interview late last year.

Comedian Tig Notaro 'Stepped Away' From Cheryl Hines Over Marriage to RFK Jr.

image of Comedian Tig Notaro admitted she had to 'step away' from Cheryl Hines amid RFK's run for president.
Source: mega

Comedian Tig Notaro admitted she had to 'step away' from Cheryl Hines amid RFK's run for president.

Another former friend, comedian Tig Notaro, has also spoken about needing to distance herself from Hines due to her marriage to the controversial Kennedy.

"Cheryl’s married to Bobby Kennedy Jr. When he was announcing his run, I just felt like I needed to step away," Notaro, 54, explained during an appearance on the "Breaking Bread With Tom Papa" podcast in October 2025. "Because there are beliefs that were like a gnat on the arm years ago that were getting further into the spotlight."

"But then it started to grow, and Cheryl wanted me to hear Bobby out. … And then he endorsed Trump, and then it just got hard," she divulged, before adding it was "really sad" because Hines brought her "so much joy."

