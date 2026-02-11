Politics Cheryl Hines Says Democrats 'Went Insane' After She Met Donald Trump With Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: 'People Were Angry' Source: mega 'I sat down with the president and people went insane,' the actress said on Joe Rogan's podcast. Allie Fasanella Feb. 11 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Cheryl Hines opened up again about facing backlash for supporting husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. During an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast on Tuesday, February 10, the Curb Your Enthusiasm alum, 60, reflected on the criticism she received from Democrats after meeting Donald Trump with anti-vaxxer husband, 72. "I sat down with the president and people went insane," she said, noting that "people were angry" even when RFK Jr. initially ran as a Democratic candidate ahead of the 2024 election.

Health freedom is winning.



Pharma’s “safe and effective” narrative died in 2021.



Joe Rogan just declared: “Questioning the vaccine narrative is now way more mainstream.”



“I had a friend who had a child that they vaccinated, and when they vaccinated him, he stopped responding.”… pic.twitter.com/SkXHrORNdt — Health Freedom Defense Fund (@theHFDF) February 10, 2026 Source: @theHFDF/X

'There Was Like a Feeling of Doom for Me'

Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube Cheryl Hines said Democrats constantly attack her controversial husband.

"Even if you’re in their party, it doesn’t matter," Hines said. "They were coming always after him, but it kicked up a notch when he decided to run for president." The Emmy-nominated actress continued, "It’s just weird, you know. And there was like a feeling of doom for me," she said about her mental state as the attacks escalated. "He’s … Bobby’s tough. He’s so friggin’ tough," she added, before sharing she felt like, "Oh my God, I’m not gonna make it!"

'I'm Not Built for This'

Source: PowerfulJRE/YouTube The actress admitted she doesn't think she's 'built' for the criticism she's faced.

Earlier on in the episode, Rogan said that when her husband announced his candidacy in 2023, he thought, "'She's not built for this.'" "Turns out I'm not built for this," the actress replied with a laugh. "No, it's insane." "They will viciously attack each other, and then a minute later in the hallway it’s like, 'Hey, how’s it going?'" she explained. "And I’m still in shock, you know? I’m still angry about what just happened in there, and they’re already over it. They’re already like, 'Yeah, that’s politics. That’s what we do.'"

Cheryl Hines Feels 'Shunned' By Former Hollywood Friends

Source: mega Cheryl Hines admitted former on-screen husband Larry David is 'mad' that RFK Jr. is a part of the Trump administration.

Hines has stood by her divisive husband, who went on to back Trump's campaign and was named U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services. As a result, the Unscripted author has said she feels "shunned" by Hollywood over RFK Jr.'s controversial political moves — which have included anti-vaccination efforts and cutting funding toward medical research. The Suburgatory actress has lost a number of famous friends, including her former on-screen husband and outspoken liberal Larry David. "I think he’s mad … because Bobby’s in the administration," she admitted in an interview late last year.

Comedian Tig Notaro 'Stepped Away' From Cheryl Hines Over Marriage to RFK Jr.

Source: mega Comedian Tig Notaro admitted she had to 'step away' from Cheryl Hines amid RFK's run for president.