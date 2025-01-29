Cheryl Hines Leans in to Kiss Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Before Tumultuous Health Secretary Confirmation Hearing
Cheryl Hines joined husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the first day of his confirmation hearing for his nomination as Secretary of Health and Human Services on Wednesday, January 29.
The pair, who has been married since 2014, was photographed entering the building side-by-side — and they even shared a sweet kiss before the intensive round of questioning began.
The 59-year-old actress sported a blue pinstripe suit over a white top as she sat in the audience throughout the hearing.
As OK! previously reported, Kennedy Jr. was hit with a flurry of queries about conspiracy theories and other controversial remarks he's made in the past regarding vaccines, Covid-19 and other health-related topics.
During the hearing, Senator Ron Wyden accused Kennedy Jr. of embracing "quacks, charlatans, especially when it comes to the safety and efficacy of vaccines," citing previous comments he'd made in his books and on podcasts.
"He has made it his life's work to sow doubt and discourage parents from getting their kids lifesaving vaccines," he claimed. "It has been lucrative for him, and put him on the verge of immense power. This is the profile of someone who chases money and influence wherever they lead, even if that may mean the tragic deaths of children and other vulnerable people."
Kennedy Jr. repeatedly denied being anti-vaccine and insisted they "play a critical role in health care."
"In your testimony today, in order to prove you’re not anti-vax, you note that all your kids are vaccinated. But in a podcast in 2020, you said, and I quote, you 'would do anything, pay anything to go back in time and not vaccinate [your] kids,'" Wyden replied. "Mr. Kennedy, all of these things cannot be true. So are you lying to Congress today when you say you are pro-vaccine? Or did you lie on all those podcasts? We have all of this on tape, by the way."
The 71-year-old politician argued his answer had been taken out of context because he'd been interrupted.
Elsewhere in the hearing, Kennedy Jr. insisted he hadn't said exposure to pesticides could cause "children to become transgender." However, he did admit to "probably" saying that Lyme disease is "highly likely a materially engineered bioweapon."
Kennedy Jr. is expected to sit for another round of questions in a second hearing on Thursday, January 30.