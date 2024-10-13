Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Cutest Moments Before Politician's 'Sexting' Scandal Was Exposed: Photos

Even before the scandal, Hines and Kennedy Jr. were no strangers to public strain on their marriage after the famous offspring's failed presidential run. "One of the things that I've learned, especially about politics, is you're not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it's OK," Hines said in an interview about their differences.

"We've learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, 'Oh, I'm going to think about that and I hear what you're saying,' or 'I don't like the way you're saying it. I wish you'd say it in a different way,'” she noted. "So, I think it's all about communication and just, you know, keeping your mind open and your heart open."