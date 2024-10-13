Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Cutest Moments Before Politician's 'Sexting' Scandal Was Exposed: Photos
Before scandal rocked their marriage, Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were a loved-up duo.
The power couple's union was altered when it was alleged that the politician, 70, had an inappropriate texting relationship with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, 31, after the reporter highlighted him for a feature.
Now, Kennedy Jr.'s romance with the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, 59 — whom he wed in 2014 — hangs in balance. “She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file,” an insider claimed. “But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back? It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown married man."
“She's been very angry about it. She has a great support team to vent to, though,” the source continued while adding that “everyone's on her side, of course.”
The environmental lawyer's camp claim has claimed, "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece." However, Nuzzi, who was put on leave from her job at The New Yorker, confessed to their secret communication.
In a statement, the writer "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures." Although she made clear their relationship was never "physical."
Even before the scandal, Hines and Kennedy Jr. were no strangers to public strain on their marriage after the famous offspring's failed presidential run. "One of the things that I've learned, especially about politics, is you're not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it's OK," Hines said in an interview about their differences.
"We've learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, 'Oh, I'm going to think about that and I hear what you're saying,' or 'I don't like the way you're saying it. I wish you'd say it in a different way,'” she noted. "So, I think it's all about communication and just, you know, keeping your mind open and your heart open."
See the pair's cutest moments before the politician's sexting scandal.
