or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Cheryl Hines
OK LogoPHOTOS

Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Cutest Moments Before Politician's 'Sexting' Scandal Was Exposed: Photos

Composite photo of Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: @CHERYLHINES/INSTAGRAM

See Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s sweetest moments together before his shocking scandal.

By:

Oct. 13 2024, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Before scandal rocked their marriage, Cheryl Hines and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were a loved-up duo.

The power couple's union was altered when it was alleged that the politician, 70, had an inappropriate texting relationship with journalist Olivia Nuzzi, 31, after the reporter highlighted him for a feature.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, Kennedy Jr.'s romance with the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress, 59 — whom he wed in 2014 — hangs in balance. “She's been talking about filing for divorce, but he's begging her not to file,” an insider claimed. “But how many times can you forgive a partner that's dishonest and goes behind your back? It's just ridiculous behavior from a grown married man."

“She's been very angry about it. She has a great support team to vent to, though,” the source continued while adding that “everyone's on her side, of course.”

The environmental lawyer's camp claim has claimed, "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece." However, Nuzzi, who was put on leave from her job at The New Yorker, confessed to their secret communication.

In a statement, the writer "acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures." Although she made clear their relationship was never "physical."

Article continues below advertisement

Even before the scandal, Hines and Kennedy Jr. were no strangers to public strain on their marriage after the famous offspring's failed presidential run. "One of the things that I've learned, especially about politics, is you're not going to agree with somebody about everything, and it's OK," Hines said in an interview about their differences.

"We've learned to talk through it. Talk it out. Listen to each other. Sometimes, agree to disagree or say, 'Oh, I'm going to think about that and I hear what you're saying,' or 'I don't like the way you're saying it. I wish you'd say it in a different way,'” she noted. "So, I think it's all about communication and just, you know, keeping your mind open and your heart open."

Article continues below advertisement

See the pair's cutest moments before the politician's sexting scandal.

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl hines and rfk jrs cutest moments cherylhinesig
Source: @CHERYLHINES/INSTAGRAM

Hines and Kennedy Jr. were all smiles while snapping a selfie.

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl hines and rfk jrs cutest momentscherylhines
Source: @CHERYLHINES/INSTAGRAM

The activist packed on the PDA with the blonde beauty as she made their Thanksgiving dinner.

MORE ON:
Cheryl Hines

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl hines and rfk jrs cutest momentscherylhines
Source: @CHERYLHINES/INSTAGRAM

Hines and Kennedy Jr. looked happier than ever while posing in a tropical location.

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl hines and rfk jrs cutest momentscherylhines
Source: @CHERYLHINES/INSTAGRAM

The A Bad Moms Christmas actress and the attorney playfully posed together on a loveseat.

Article continues below advertisement
cheryl hines and rfk jrs cutest momentscherylhines
Source: @CHERYLHINES/INSTAGRAM

Kennedy Jr. swept Hines up in his arms while the two posed in front of a firetruck.

cheryl hines and rfk jrs cutest momentscherylhines
Source: @CHERYLHINES/INSTAGRAM

The then-dynamic duo snuggled up for a photo on the beach together.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.