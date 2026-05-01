Politics Chilling Video Shows Suspect Cole Tomas Allen Plotting WHCD Gun Attack Source: U.S. District Court Newly released video footage shows Cole Tomas Allen casing the Washington Hilton before his attempted assassination of Donald Trump. Lesley Abravanel May 1 2026, Published 11:37 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Federal prosecutors have released several chilling videos of Cole Tomas Allen, the 31-year-old California man accused of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump during the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Surveillance video from April 24 shows Allen casing a hallway and visiting the gym at the Washington Hilton the day before the attack. Security camera footage from the night of the gala on April 25 captures Allen storming through a security checkpoint with a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun in his hands. Footage shows Allen pointing his weapon and shooting a U.S. Secret Service officer at close range. The officer survived because his bullet-resistant vest stopped the bullet.

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Source: U.S. District Court Former Fox News host and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro shared the footage on X.

Former Fox News host and U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro shared the footage on X, as well as the footage of Allen appearing to shoot at a Secret Service officer. “Today, we are releasing video already provided to the U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner,” she wrote. “There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly fire,” she continued, referring to reports that the agent was shot by one of his own. “The video also shows Allen casing the area in the Hilton Hotel the day before the attack,” Pirro added. “My office, along with the @FBI, will continue this extensive investigation to bring Cole Allen to justice.”

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Today, we are releasing video already provided to U.S. District Court showing Cole Allen shoot a U.S. Secret Service officer during his attempt to assassinate the President at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.



There is no evidence the shooting was the result of friendly… pic.twitter.com/a8gRXkW6BH — US Attorney Pirro (@USAttyPirro) April 30, 2026 Source: @USAttyPirro/X

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Source: DOJ Prosecutors also released a selfie Allen took in his hotel room mirror approximately 30 minutes before the attack.

Prosecutors also released a selfie Allen took in his hotel room mirror approximately 30 minutes before the attack, which shows him fully armed with a shoulder holster, a knife sheath, and an ammunition bag. According to the Department of Justice, Allen also sent a pre-scheduled manifesto to family members roughly 10 minutes before the shooting. Investigators believe he was motivated by a self-perceived "righteous duty" to stop what he described as the "systemic demonization" and harmful policies of the Trump administration. According to the 1,000-word manifesto, Allen justified his actions through a unique interpretation of his Christian faith.

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Source: MEGA In the email, he referred to himself as the 'Friendly Federal Assassin.'

Although described by peers as a "devout Christian," Allen’s note included a "rebuttal" to the idea of turning the other cheek. He argued that while one should turn the other cheek for personal oppression, doing so when others are oppressed is "complicity in the oppressor's crimes." In the email, he referred to himself as the "Friendly Federal Assassin" and stated that administration officials were his primary targets. Allen stated he was "no longer willing to permit a p--------, rapist, and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes" and felt a duty to protect those he believed were harmed by the administration's actions. “Well, to be completely honest, I was no longer willing a long time ago, but this is the first real opportunity I’ve had to do something about it,” he wrote.

Source: U.S. District Court He is currently facing federal charges.