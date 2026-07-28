HEALTH Chloe Bailey Shares Insight Into Her Fitness Journey as She Admits Her 'Weight Fluctuates' Source: MEGA Chloe Bailey had shared a TikTok video showing her dance challenge for her song 'Better Than She Can' while wearing a yellow swimsuit. OK! Staff July 28 2026, Published 2:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Bailey addressed fans who noticed changes in her appearance after she shared a new dancing video to her latest single, "Better Than She Can." The 28-year-old singer posted a clip on TikTok on July 26 wearing a yellow smiley-face swimsuit while taking part in a dance challenge for the track. While many viewers praised the performance, others focused on her physique. One TikTok user commented, "You lost weight." "I know!!" Bailey replied. She added, "My weight fluctuates, but I've been working out hard since [February]. Grateful I didn't lose the booty this time though lol."

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Bailey Shared an Update on Her Fitness Journey

Source: @chloebailey/Instagram Chloe Bailey had responded to fans who noticed changes in her appearance after she shared her latest dance video on TikTok.

Her response came after months of documenting her fitness progress. In a June interview with People, Bailey said she had been concentrating on building upper body strength while continuing to embrace her natural figure. "I am a Georgia peach ... I love when my gains go to my lower body, but [it also goes to my arms]," she revealed. Bailey added, "So I said, ‘You know what? I’m gonna get these [arms] real ripped and toned.'" The singer also celebrated the practical results of her workouts. She said, "I'm like, 'Yes!' I see back muscles. I see arm muscles! When I'm at the airport and putting my carry-on at the top, I'm not struggling. A man's like, 'You need help?' I'm like, 'No!'" In another recent TikTok video, Bailey also responded to comments hitting back about appearance and wrote, "Y'all see me without makeup all the time stfu."

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Bailey Previously Opened Up About Online Criticism

Source: @chloebailey/Instagram Chloe Bailey had showcased her fitness progress after revealing she had been working out consistently since February.

Chloe has spoken openly over the years about the impact of public scrutiny, especially after rising to fame alongside her sister, Halle Bailey. During the July 1 episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, she reflected on how the sisters supported each other. "It hurts us sometimes, when we'd see certain comments Halle and I, we'd talk to each other like, 'Oh my gosh, is this true about me?'" she said. "And then she'll say, 'Is this true about me?' And we'd be like, 'No, it's not.' And we'd have to uplift each other." Per People, in 2024, Chloe and Halle discussed maintaining healthy routines as they announced their partnership with CORE Hydration. Reflecting on balancing wellness with demanding careers, Halle admitted, "It takes a lot out of you, and when you can constantly refresh yourself and your soul, and refill yourself of what you actually need, that’s when you’re going to be okay."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Chloe Bailey Said Confidence Came After Years of Insecurity

Source: @chloebailey/Instagram Chloe Bailey had opened up about her past struggles with body confidence and the criticism she had faced online.

Per E News!, Chloe previously opened up about learning to embrace herself while facing criticism over how she expressed her confidence. "I feel so confident when I get to tap into the sexier side of me," Chloe revealed during an Instagram Live in January 2021. She added, "It's taken a lot for me to show the world who I really am inside... I've been really insecure for a long time, and I'm finally at that place where I have self-confidence."

Source: MEGA Chloe Bailey's sister Halle Bailey had discussed maintaining healthy habits while balancing demanding entertainment careers.